Imran Khan Enjoys 'Man Vs Food'-esque Feast In Sindh Visit; Self-exposes Austerity Sham

While Pakistan reels under financial cuts struggling to stay afloat amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, was reported to be enjoying an opulent feast of 135 traditional dishes on Wednesday. Imran Khan who is on a two-day visit to Sindh to review the deteriorating state of Coronavirus in the province was exposed after a massive feast of over a hundred dishes from the Sindh province were prepared for him.

Read: Imran Khan Slashes Pakistan President's Budget To Less Than Half

Amid financial problems and slashes in the budget which are reported to be more than 60 per cent for 2020-21, Imran Khan during his visit to Larkana feasted on special dishes of Sindh including Hiran Roast, Teetar Roast, Murghabi, Fish Roast, Mutton Roast, Dabra Fish Fry, Sajji, Rann Roast, Mutton Charga, Looki ka Halwa, Biryani, Zarda, Chicken and Mutton Pokara, Koftay, Bhay, according to Pakistani report.

The Prime Minister had supposedly visited the province to review the functioning of the various Coronavirus-stricken hospitals in Sindh which has been one of the most hard-hit regions in Pakistan. Out of the total number of Coronavirus cases in Pakistan which have crossed the 1,50,000-mark, over 57,868 cases are reported to be from the Sindh region.

Read: Coronavirus Cases In Pakistan Cross 1,50,000-mark; Death Toll Reaches 2,975

Budget slashed by 60% in Pakistan

Imran Khan's exuberant feast comes amid slashes in the overall budget of Pakistan's presidency for 2020-21 by more than 60 per cent, according to the budget document. A Pakistan-based newspaper reported that the total budget of the Pakistan President House was Rs 992 million for the outgoing fiscal year but President Arif Alvi reduced it by Rs 597 million, or 60.18 per cent for 2020-21. This reduction comes along with huge cuts in allowances of the human resources working there.

Similar cuts have been made in the operating expenditures of the presidency to Rs 53.38 million, which was Rs 180.44 million in the fiscal 2019-20. A major reduction has also been announced in the repair and maintenance expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year at Rs 3.86 million as compared to Rs 21 million in the outgoing year.

Read: PCB Gets Imran Khan's Backing To Criminalise Match-fixing In Pakistan

Read: From Exposing Terror Activities To Catching Spies: Here Is How India Is Taking On Pakistan

(With PTI Inputs)