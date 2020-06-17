From Exposing Terror Activities To Catching Spies: Here Is How India Is Taking On Pakistan

On May 15, India forced Pakistan to release Indian High Commission officials who were detained after it claimed that they were involved in a hit-and-run accident. The MEA has denied their involvement and condemned the detention. This comes weeks after Indian diplomat Gaurav Ahluwalia was tailed and harassed by ISI staff in Islamabad.

Here is how India is taking on Pakistan:

SLAMMED PAKISTAN FOR RAISING KASHMIR AT UNHRC: On June 16, at the 43rd session of UNHRC, First Secretary of India's Permanent Mission Senthil Kumar slammed Pakistan for raising Kashmir while sponsoring genocide and forced disappearances in Balochistan

INDIA CAUGHT PAKISTAN’S SPIES: On May 31, Ministry of External Affairs confirmed apprehending two officials of Pakistan red-handed for espionage activities

FLAGGING LET’s TERROR ACTIVITIES IN J&K: India is gearing up to take on Pakistan in the upcoming Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which will be held on June 24 with respect to Lakshar-e-Taiba’s activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

UN HAS EXPOSED PAKISTAN’S TERROR: On June 3, a United Nations report has stated that Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba have been trafficking terrorists into Afghanistan. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava reiterated, "This vindicates India’s long-standing position that Pakistan remains the epicentre of international terrorism”

FAKE SPY CASE GOT EXPOSED: On June 15, India exposed Pakistan's misinformation campaign where it claimed to have caught ‘Indian spies’ in Pakistan but the two individuals--Noor Mohammed Wani and Firoz Ahmed Lone--in fact Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

TERROR LAUNCHPADS ARE DESTROYED: Indian army on May 15 destroyed terror launchpads and killed 13 terrorists in opposite the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district.

BLACKOUT IN KARACHI: On June 11, Pakistani twitter handles were filled with news of a blackout in Karachi after Pakistan Air Force planes started intense patrolling after speculating over an airstrike by Indian Air Force.

