Imran Khan Govt Under Fire After Police Attacks Opposition Leader Maryam Nawaz's Car

On Tuesday, the Imran Khan-led PTI government once again came under fire after the police pelted stones at key opposition leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif's car in Lahore. This incident took place outside the National Accountability Bureau, where she went to depose in a graft case. According to the PML-N vice president, she could have been grievously injured had her car not been a bulletproof vehicle.

Maryam Nawaz was summoned to explain details pertaining to the alleged illegal transfer of 200 acres of land in Raiwind. Reportedly, the property was transferred in her name in 2014. On this occasion, a scuffle broke out between a crowd of her supporters and the law enforcement personnel in Lahore. Additionally, the PML-N vice president alleged that the police also fired teargas and pelted stones at the supporters.

Police attacking my car. Imagine if it were not a bullet proof vehicle. Shame. pic.twitter.com/VtQLJlXFhr — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 11, 2020

Imran Khan faces heat

The opposition has been at loggerheads with Khan owing to the 2018 General Election in Pakistan that was allegedly rigged before and on the counting day at the behest of the military establishment. For instance, just a few days before the election, former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz who were leading the campaign for civilian supremacy were sentenced by an Accountability court on the charges of corruption. Furthermore, polling agents of various parties were reportedly thrown out during the counting process, thus casting doubts on the legitimacy of Khan’s victory. Since then, Bhutto Zardari and other leaders have called Khan as ‘selected’, hinting at the role of the Pakistani military in rigging the election.

Pakistan's incredulous claim

On August 4, Pakistan PM Imran Khan unveiled his country's new political map ahead of the first anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir's special status revocation. In a marked departure from its claim that Jammu and Kashmir is "disputed territory", this entire Union Territory along with the Union Territory of Ladakh has been incorporated in the map. Moreover, Pakistan has claimed sovereignty over Siachen by extending the Line of Control to the Karakoram Pass.

The neighbouring country also specified that its international border lies along the eastern bank of Sir Creek, which was previously shown as the western bank. However, the part of the Kashmir and Ladakh border with China was not marked and described as 'Frontier Undecided'. In another incredulous development, Pakistan incorporated parts of Gujarat such as Junagadh and Manavdar in its political map.

