Pakistan Approves Sham New Political Map With Parts Of India's J&K, Ladakh & Gujarat

Prime Minister Imran Khan-led administration, on Tuesday, released a new map of Pakistan which included Indian territories. The updated political map of Pakistan released included the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and the erstwhile princely state of Junagadh in Gujarat. It has been reported that the new map, which has been approved by the Pakistan cabinet, will be presented at the United Nations as well.

“This is the most historic day in Pakistan’s history,” he said while addressing a news conference after chairing the meeting of the federal cabinet.

The map also shows Siachen as Pakistan's territory. The development comes days after Nepal staked its claim on three Indian territories by releasing a new map of the country.

Pak's Kashmir cry

Since 1947, Pakistan has rejected the accession of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir into the Indian union. The neighbouring country has continuously raked up the issue at several international forums rejecting India's sovereignty. Pakistan has also set an 'independent' government in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which they refer to as 'Azad Kashmir.' The Imran Khan-led government in 2019 had also rejected the revocation of Article 370 & 35(A) and peddled fake news on Kashmir's ground situation. The Pakistan Prime Minister had faced defeat on an international scale after he called for global mediation into the bilateral issue.

Nepal claims Indian territories

Earlier, Nepal claimed three Indian territories including Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, in its new map which has been passed by the Nepalese Parliament. On June 18, Nepal's upper house of Parliament unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country's new political map, with all 57 members of the National Assembly voting in its favour. Previously on June 13, Nepal's lower house passed the bill with all 258 members who were present, voting in its favour. India has termed it Nepal's claims as 'untenable' and 'artificially enlarged'. The PM KP Oli-led administration also plans to send its updated map to India, the United Nations, Google and international communities by mid-August.

