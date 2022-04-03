Imran Khan Justifies Dismissal Of No-trust Vote In Pak NA; Tells PTI MNAs 'don't Panic'

"I kept telling them not to panic," an elated Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was heard saying to the leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Islam (PTI) after the no-confidence motion fell flat in the country's National Assembly on Sunday. In the video that has surfaced, the PTI supremo cited the National Security Council meeting, in which he claimed it was revealed that the no-confidence motion against him was a 'foreign conspiracy'.

"The conversation between our ambassadors and the foreign powers was presented in the meeting. US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu warned Pak envoy to US Asad M. Khan (Ambassador designate to EU, Belgium & Luxembourg) and was instrumental in no confidence motion," Imran Khan said, adding, "Why would they meet the foreign powers? I mean, when the Ministers meet with their counterparts from other countries I understand that they must be working on ties and strategic relations. But, why would the ambassadors meet them?"

After the newly inducted Law Minister of Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhry's 3-minute long speech on how the no-confidence was a conspiracy spun by foreign powers, and implemented by the Opposition, the Deputy Speaker of the House dismissed the motion sans vote. The Deputy Speaker, of the PTI, dismissed the move against Khan, saying it went against Article 5 of the Constitution. After the dismissal, Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Prime Minister Imran Khan's advice.

'The world is laughing at Pakistan'

Thereafter, Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Deputy Speaker's decision saying that a dangerous precedent was being set. Speaking to a local media house, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader highlighted how the Deputy Speaker did not leave room for any discussions and deliberations on the motion before its dismissal and the adjournment of the House. The brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned it in the strongest of words, calling it a 'murder of democracy'.

"Pakistan is being laughed at in the whole world. Imran Khan's action is a blatant violation of the constitution. Imran Khan is destroying democracy. Niazi and his cohort will not be allowed to go scot-free. There will be consequences for blatant & brazen violations of the Constitution. Hope the Supreme Court will play its role to uphold the Constitution," he said in his statement to the media.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Opposition has moved Supreme Court. Chief Justice of Pakistan Omar Ata Bandial has reached the apex court and has ordered the formation of a larger bench, which he himself would be heading. The bench will review the petitions of the Opposition.