Imran Khan 'lost' Karachi After Show Of Power By Opposition Alliance: PoK Activist

A Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) activist said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has “lost” Karachi after thousands of people protested against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on the call of the opposition alliance. Taking to Twitter, PoK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza said that the huge gathering addressed by opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was nothing but a coup against Imran Khan.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) hosted the power show of 11-party opposition alliance on October 18 and the several leaders including PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML(N) vice-presidents Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and JUI(F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressed the gathering. Bhutto-Zardari thanked the crowd and welcomed the JUI(F) chief and PML(N) vice-presidents.

The Karachi event lasted for five hours during which opposition leaders lauded the provincial government for its virus containment efforts despite alleged taunts by the federal government. Referring to Khan, Maryam told the crowd that they must have seen “a man screaming his defeat”. Mirza said that PTI had won 14 seats in Pakistan’s largest city which helped Khan form the government, suggesting the latest power display as a huge setback for the ruling party.

100s of 1000s attending Karachi jalsa. PTM and baloch leaders addressed the jalsa. This is a coup against Imran Khan. His party won 14 seats from Karachi. This was his strongest electoral win that helped him form government. He has lost Karachi today. #KarachiJalsa #pakistan — Amjad Ayub Mirza (@AmjadAyubMirza1) October 18, 2020

Read: Imran Khan's Police Breaks Door & Drags Out Maryam Nawaz's Husband After Karachi Protest

Read: PDM Leaders Gather In Karachi To Demonstrate Against Imran Khan, Attract Huge Crowd

Human rights violation

Last week, Mirza had condemned the re-election of China and Pakistan as members of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). Calling them as “world's worst human rights abusers”, Amjad Ayub Mirza tweeted that the election of countries like Pakistan and China will damage the credibility of the UN body.

Recently, Indian diplomat Vimarsh Aryan had lambasted Pakistan at a UNHRC session while exercising its Right to Reply. Addressing the Human Rights Council president, Vimarsh Adarsh said that Pakistan is using a “pernicious mask” to masquerade as a champion of human rights when the country itself violates it by torturing and persecuting minorities. He said that Pakistan, on one hand, pretends to speak for human beings but, at the same time, has unleashed state-sponsored cross-border terrorism against India.

Read: Nawaz Sharif Claims Military, ISI Installed Imran Khan's 'puppet Govt' In Pakistan

Read: Pakistan PM Imran Khan Faces Major Protests Against Provincial Status For Gilgit-Baltistan

(With ANI inputs)