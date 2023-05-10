Imran Khan Remanded For 8 Days; Violent Protests Break Out In Islamabad & Peshawar

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was arrested yesterday, has been remanded for 8 days. Soon after his arrest, violent protests broke out in different cities and provinces of Pakistan. Imran Khan's party, PTI has shared a tweet which apparently shows visuals of shelling on Kashmir Highway, near Islamabad.

Clashes between Imran Khan's supporters and authorities aren't limited to Islamabad as the situation isn't that different in Peshawar. According to Musa Virk, who is the head of PTI's social media for Punjab, 4 people have lost their life in Peshawar, as a result of action by the authorities. The building of Radio Pakistan in Peshawar has also been set on fire.

Information being shared on Pakistani media suggests that fire has also been set on APP's office in Peshawar. Six people were inside the office when the office was set on fire, as per a report from the Dawn, which is a Pakistani daily newspaper. Although as of now it isn't clear if the APP office was actually situated in a different building or in the same building as the Radio Pakistan. There have also been reports of shelling in Lahore's Zaman Park.

Civil unrest is not new in Pakistan

Pakistan, a country with a complex socio-political landscape, has experienced several instances of civil unrest throughout its history. These periods of turmoil have been marked by political protests, social movements, and sometimes violent clashes between the government and the opposition. Examining some of these key episodes provides insights into the challenges faced by the nation.

One of the earliest major instances of civil unrest in Pakistan occurred in the 1960s during the Ayub Khan era. The protests, led by political parties and student groups, demanded democratic reforms and an end to the military regime. The movement gained momentum and culminated in the historic 1968-69 protests, known as the "Awami (People's) Movement". These demonstrations spread across the country and saw citizens from various sectors of society united against the authoritarian government. Eventually, Ayub Khan stepped down in 1969, marking a significant shift in Pakistan's political landscape.

In the 1970s, Pakistan witnessed further unrest following the controversial 1970 general elections. The East Pakistan-based Awami League, led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, won a majority of seats but was denied power by the military-backed government, triggering widespread discontent. The situation escalated into the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, leading to the eventual separation of East Pakistan and the birth of Bangladesh.

Another significant period of civil unrest unfolded in the late 1970s during General Zia-ul-Haq's military regime. The government's implementation of conservative Islamic policies, such as the controversial Hudood Ordinances, sparked opposition and protests from progressive sections of society. Women's rights activists, intellectuals, and political groups voiced their concerns, leading to clashes with the authorities.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Pakistan witnessed further civil unrest amid political turmoil. Following the death of military dictator General Zia-ul-Haq in 1988, the country faced a power struggle and a series of corruption scandals. Political parties, including the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), mobilised their supporters, leading to protests, strikes, and sporadic violence. The period was marked by the dismissal and reinstatement of governments and allegations of election rigging, exacerbating social and political tensions.

More recently, Pakistan experienced significant civil unrest in the early 2000s during the tenure of President Pervez Musharraf. The lawyers' movement, triggered by the removal of Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, gained widespread support from legal professionals, civil society, and opposition parties. Mass protests, including the famous "Long March" in 2009, demanded the restoration of the judiciary's independence and the end of military interference in politics.