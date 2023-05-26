Imran Khan Reveals How Family In UK Reacted To Assassination Attempt, Govt Crackdown

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Thursday, claimed that the last six months that have been very "tumultuous" for him have also been extremely “difficult to handle” for his family. Khan reportedly said on May 25 that his two sons living in the UK with his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith have been increasingly troubled due to the ruling government's crackdown on him. Speaking in an interview with Independent Urdu, Khan shares his difficult times when asked whether his sons or his family feared for life living abroad.

“Yes. You know, it’s natural for all your sons to be worried," said Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister.

“I speak to them. They’re worried because there was an assassination attempt on me – that’s when they came to see me... It’s obvious[ly] not just the fear of assassination [but also] being put into jail. You know, for all your sons, it’s quite difficult to handle," Khan further told the outlet.

I want to thank the government for putting my name on the ECL as I have no plans to travel abroad, because I neither have any properties or businesses abroad nor even a bank account outside the country.



If and when I do get an opportunity for a holiday, it will be in our… — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 26, 2023

Khan claimed that the Pakistan army chief had intended to “demolish” his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI]. When asked whether he was ready to hold a dialogue with the army chief or the prime minister to put an end to the political turmoil in Pakistan, Khan responded, “The prime minister has nothing to do with it. These are just puppets.”

Former premier of Pakistan, although, noted that he was still ready to negotiate and hold a comprehensive dialogue with the Army. “Yes, politicians should be ready to negotiate with anyone at all times. Because politicians resolve differences through dialogue and not through guns," he said. Including corruption and sedition, the former Pakistan PM is facing more than 100 charges against him but he has been granted bail in many cases by the country's apex court over the last two weeks.

'No plans to travel abroad': Khan after travel ban by FIA

In November, last year, Pakistan's ex-premier survived an alleged assassination attempt as he was attacked by a gunman who fired at least three bullets at his political rally. Khan sustained wounds to the legs. Just yesterday, the ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan, his wife and hundreds of political aides were banned from travelling abroad as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's tussle with the country's powerful military continues. Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), responsible for immigration and border control, has put Khan’s name on the no-fly list, two officials told dpa news agency.

“It is a standard practice in every case. All those who face court cases are barred from leaving the country,” the source told the agency.

The 70-year-old PTI chief 'thanked' the government for banning him, saying “I have no plans to travel abroad because I neither have any properties or businesses abroad nor even a bank account outside the country." Khan was dramatically arrested by the country's Paramilitary Rangers as he appeared in the Islamabad High Court. He was detained from the court premises as he was completing the biometry by the forces that he said were linked to the interior ministry. Pakistan's Supreme Court called the rampant arrest of Khan from court as the contempt of judiciary.