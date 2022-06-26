Imran Khan Slams Sharif On Super Tax, NAB Law Changes: 'Pak Would Become Banana Republic'

Lashing out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent decisions, former PM Imran Khan termed the regime as an 'imported government' that wants Pakistan to become a 'banana republic.' The criticism comes after the Pakistan government's decision to impose a 10 percent super tax on large industries to rein in inflation and save the nation from 'going bankrupt.'

In addition, Khan also hit out against the amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, which has been converted into an act and the notification has also been issued to the effect. Moreover, the cricketer-turned-politician also announced a massive rally at Islamabad's Parade Ground from July 2, against the moves of the Shebaz Sharif's govt, reported The Express Tribune.

NAB amendments to rob the nation of Rs 1,100 billion: Imran Khan

Commenting on the recent changes in the National Accountability Law, the PTI chief claimed that it would make the accusations against the corrupt officials void, and that they will go scot-free. 'The nation will suffer a loss of Rs 1,100 billion that these officials have robbed from the country,' he said.

Imran Khan said the government was violating the constitution by making the NAB 'weak and ineffectual' and thus the people have the right to remind their representatives and hold them accountable of their fiduciary duties.

The PTI has knocked on the doors of the Pakistani Supreme Court, challenging the amendments and Khan hopes the top judicial authority will not let 'cruelty' happen to Pakistan. He alleged that the structure of the criminal justice system was destroyed by the government officials, claiming that no questions would now be raised over the funds parked abroad by corrupt people.

'Petroleum, Super tax to further burden the common man'

The increase of petrol prices in the name of the petroleum levy will further increase the woes of the people, Imran Khan said. "The petroleum levy is going to be imposed, besides increasing the oil prices, as the rate of per litre petrol would be increased by up to Rs 50 in the name of petroleum levy, which would further burden the common man," he said. Khan also claimed that the super tax will ultimately result in the shutdown of industries as it would increase manufacturing costs, and force industries to lay off employees to cut costs.

He also said the budget announced by the government was an 'economic murder' of the common masses.