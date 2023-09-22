Imran Khan Summoned By Islamabad Court For Alleged ‘un-Islamic’ Marriage With Bushra Bibi

A court in Pakistan's Islamabad summoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday in a case related to his third marriage. According to local news outlet The Express Tribune, Khan was ordered to appear in court for marrying his spouse Bushra Bibi in an "un-Islamic" manner.

He has been asked to be present at the Islamabad court on September 25 for the proceedings of the case. The court order was issued by civil Judge Qudratullah to the Superintendent of Attock prison. Qudratullah directed the Superintendent to make sure that the jailed ex-PM appears on the said date for the hearing.

Why has Imran Khan been summoned?

Furthermore, the judge has asked Khan's counsel to prepare arguments that will be examined in court next week. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman is facing charges of allegedly marrying Bibi, his third wife, during the time of her Iddat. Iddat refers to the Islamic practice of a woman abstaining from marriage for a period of time after getting divorced or becoming a widow.

The court summon comes after Khan challenged a trial court’s order to accept a petition that sought criminal proceedings against him. The petition was about Khan and his wife living together after their first "nikkah" which was allegedly held during Bushra Bibi's Iddat period.

On July 18, a judicial magistrate in Islamabad issued a nine-page judgment that stated that the petition filed against Khan was admissible. In addition to that, the judge directed the erstwhile PM and his wife to appear in court. Khan said in his own petition that the allegations against him do not amount to an offence under Section 496 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). “Thus continuation of the trial would amount to the abuse of the process of law," he noted. The PTI chief is currently imprisoned after facing conviction in the Toshakhana case.