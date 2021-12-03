Imran Khan Takes Cognizance Of Sialkot Lynching Amid Backlash; 'day Of Shame For Pakistan'

After facing backlash from all corners, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has finally broken his silence on the horrific Sialkot incident. Taking into cognizance the incident in which a mob lynched a Sri Lankan National before setting his body on fire, Khan called it a 'day of shame for Pakistan'. Khan highlighted that he was 'overseeing the investigation' in the incident, and assured that all those responsible will be 'punished with the full severity of the law'.

The horrific vigilante attack on factory in Sialkot & the burning alive of Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 3, 2021

Earlier in the day, Punjab (Pakistan) Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had termed it a very tragic incident and ordered the Inspector General of Police to investigate the matter and report him within 24 hours. "Every aspect of the incident should be investigated and a report should be submitted. Action should be taken against those who take the law into their own hands," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Thereafter, a heavy contingent of police has been deployed in the area to control the situation. However, no arrest has been made so far.

Victim reportedly tore a Tehreek-e-Labbaik poster

Speaking to the media, a Pakistani official said, "Sri Lankan national- Priyantha Kumaraallegedly removed and tore a poster of the hardline Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in which Quranic verses were inscribed and threw it in the dustbin. A couple of factory workers saw him and spread the word." The official outlined that on hearing what Kumara did, hundreds of men started gathering outside the factory from adjoining areas, most of whom were activists and supporters of the TLP. "The mob dragged the suspect (the Sri Lankan national) from the factory and severely tortured him. After he succumbed to his wounds, the mob burnt his body before police reached there," the official said.

The Imran Khan government had recently lifted a ban on the TLP after signing a secret agreement with it after which its chief Saad Rizvi and over 1,500 activists accused of terrorism were released from jail. The TLP in return had ended its week-long sit-in in Pakistan's Punjab province after withdrawing its demand of expelling the French ambassador on the issue of blasphemous cartoons in France.