Last Updated:

Imran Khan Thankful For 'another Life' In First Response After Injury In Assassination Bid

Minutes after Imran Khan was injured in a firing during his rally in Gujranwala, the former Pakistan Prime Minister issued his first statement.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Imran Khan

Image: Twitter


Minutes after Imran Khan was injured in a firing during his rally in Gujranwala, the former Pakistan Prime Minister issued his first statement on November 3, Thursday. In the statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf supremo thanked the almighty for blessing him with another life and vowed to fight back. 

Imran Khan stabbed in the leg, confirms PTI

"Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. He waived at supporters too," the PTI said in a statement on Twitter, embedded with which was a video of when the former Pakistan Prime Minister was being shifted to a bulletproof vehicle. 

Also, injured in the firing, Faisal Javed Khan while undergoing treatment, in a video message said, "Keep us, and especially Imran Khan in your prayers. At least one has been killed during the firing, and many have been injured, I am praying and you all should also pray." 

As per reports, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the attack on Imran Khan and ordered Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek a report from the inspector-general of police and chief secretary of Punjab in Pakistan. Sharif, along with his group of ministers, is likely to address a press briefing. 

READ | Female journalist crushed to death by Imran Khan's container during long march: Reports
READ | Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan to file Rs 10bn lawsuit against election commission chief for disqualifying him
READ | Gun shots fired during Imran Khan's march, ex-Pakistan PM suffers injury
READ | Alleged shooter at Imran Khan's rally caught by ex-Prime Minister's supporters
First Published:
COMMENT