Minutes after Imran Khan was injured in a firing during his rally in Gujranwala, the former Pakistan Prime Minister issued his first statement on November 3, Thursday. In the statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf supremo thanked the almighty for blessing him with another life and vowed to fight back.

Imran Khan stabbed in the leg, confirms PTI

"Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. He waived at supporters too," the PTI said in a statement on Twitter, embedded with which was a video of when the former Pakistan Prime Minister was being shifted to a bulletproof vehicle.

Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. He waived at supporters too. #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے pic.twitter.com/XizoAQzPax — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

Also, injured in the firing, Faisal Javed Khan while undergoing treatment, in a video message said, "Keep us, and especially Imran Khan in your prayers. At least one has been killed during the firing, and many have been injured, I am praying and you all should also pray."

As per reports, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the attack on Imran Khan and ordered Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek a report from the inspector-general of police and chief secretary of Punjab in Pakistan. Sharif, along with his group of ministers, is likely to address a press briefing.