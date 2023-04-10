Imran Khan To Publish White Paper On Govt Performance; Accuses Sharif Of Derailing Pak

Pakistan's former Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday, April 10 announced that he will present a white paper outlining the ruling premier Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government's bad performance. According to Islamabad-based ARY News, Khan will share the white paper on the country's deteriorating economic situation via a video link address. He will compare PTI's performance with PDM's to highlight the 'incompetence' in the ruling government's policies and governance. The PTI chief has been publicly calling out the Sharif government for making disastrous economic decisions and barrelling the country into an economic crisis and looming threat of a default.

"PTI is highly critical of the economic performance of its rivals, the parties in the coalition government, accusing them of derailing the country ever since it was ousted from power in April last year," ARY reported.

Earlier yesterday, Khan lambasted the PML-N supremo, labelling him a "coward who cannot become a leader but becomes Nawaz Sharif." Addressing the crowd of supporters and PTI workers who gathered at Khan's Zaman Park residence for iftar, the ex-Pakistan Prime Minister said that he has learned everything from his own life and that he wasn't an Islamic scholar. He pushed for Pakistani citizens to become "free". "Stand for freedom," Khan told the gatherers, adding, "free people fight for freedom."

'Dangerous ruling buffoons' don't realise damage they are doing: Khan

Imran Khan accused the Shehbaz Sharif government of inaction and turning Pakistan into a joke globally. "The dangerous ruling buffoons don't realise the damage they are doing to Pakistan's image abroad by sham FIRs and absurd sedition charges against a former PM for using terms 'Dirty Harry' & 'psychopath'! They are making a mockery of Pakistan," Khan tweeted, yesterday.

He continued that the denial of the ruling party to accept the Supreme Court's decision in the Punjab polls delay case is sending wrong signals to foreign investors. His remark came as Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial resigned, claiming that after Justice Athar Minallah's stance, his position turned into a controversial one. Minallah had said that Pakistan's Supreme Court's suo motu notice over the delay in the provincial assembly elections announcement was dismissed by a majority 4-3 ruling.

"Also, what message is being sent to foreign investors when govt itself is not accepting SC decisions? Investors need the security of contracts and that means faith in the judicial system. What confidence can they have when govt itself casts aside SC orders? This happens in a banana republic," Khan tweeted.

(With agency inputs)