Imran Khan Vows 'won't Spare Opposition' Even If He Loses Vote Of Confidence On Saturday

Ahead of the vote of confidence in Pakistan Assembly, PM Imran Khan vowed to not spare the Opposition leaders even if he sits in Opposition or is pushed out of the Assembly, while addressing citizens virtually on Thursday. Alleging that the Senate elections were rigged with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) bribing senators to vote against him, Khan stated that he will not be pressurised to grant Opposition leaders' amnesty under the 'NRO' (National Reconciliation Ordinance). Setting Saturday as the day for the vote, Khan stated that he will get back all the money siphoned off by the Opposition.

Imran Khan: 'Won't spare any of you'

Pakistan's National Assembly session summoned for Saturday for PM Imran Khan to seek vote of confidence from the parliament, reports Dawn newspaper — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

“Even if I leave the assembly, I will not spare you and will come after you” PM Imran Khan with a strong message to the Opposition! #PMIKSpeechToNation — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 4, 2021

Imran Khan calls for vote of confidence in Pakistan Assembly after major upset in Senate

Imran Khan calls for vote of confidence

After failing to gain a majority in the Pakistan Senate, the country's Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that PM Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the parliament. Addressing a press conference, he said that with the vote one will come to know where the government stands. This decision comes after PTI candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh lost the Senate's general seat from Islamabad to PPP candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani. The current strength of the National Assembly is 341 (one seat vacant) - with the government having 178 seats and the Opposition has 160 seats.

Pakistan Opposition senses end of Imran Khan govt as ex-PM Gilani defeats PTI in Islamabad

Pakistan Senate polls

Scoring a big win, the 11-party People's Democratic Movement (PDM)'s Yousuf Raza Gilani defeated PTI's Hafeez Shaikh on the Islamabad general seat. As per Geo TV, Gilani obtained 169 votes, whereas Shaikh got 164. One vote was not cast. With 37 seats up for grabs, PDM has gained control of the upper house with 53 of the 100 member senate. Imran Khan's PTI has 25 seats, PPP has 21 seats, PML-N has 17 seats, BAP has 13 seats and others have 24 seats, as per the current senate split.

As per reports, PTI has accused Opposition of being involved in illegal activity by using money to gain votes, while the Opposition blamed the ruling PTI for raising the open ballot issue because it is not sure of its lawmakers’ loyalties. Recent video of Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani's son Ali Haider Gilani allegedly telling the PTI MPAs how to discard votes, has caused a massive scandal, with the govt vowing to probe it. As PTI's Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh enjoyed the support of 180 MNAs as opposed to Gilani who had 161 MNAs' support, his loss has shaken the weak Imran Khan government.

The 11-party PDM termed the results a win with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto tweeting, "Democracy is the best revenge. Jeya Bhutto!". PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif called the win "a glorious victory" and his daughter and party vice-president Maryam Nawaz also tweeted her congratulations to Gilani. Khan has alleged that secret ballots were the reason behind his government's loss, vowing to get a bill for mandating open ballots. The PDM has a three-phased anti-government movement under an “action plan” with countrywide public meetings, protest demonstrations and rallies before a “decisive long march” towards Islamabad in March 2021 to oust the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

