'Imran Khan Wanted To Sack Pak Army Chief Bajwa': Rebel PTI MP Levels Sensational Charge

In a sensational charge on Tuesday, rebel PTI MP Aamir Liaquat Husain alleged that Imran Khan wanted to sack Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Accusing the Pakistan PM of trying to instigate rebellion in the Army, he claimed that Khan wanted to replace Bajwa with Peshawar Corps Commander Faiz Hameed. Vowing to cast his vote against PTI when the no-confidence motion takes place, Husain also asserted that the letter that Khan has buttressed as proof of the "foreign conspiracy" against the PTI government was fake.

PTI parliamentarian Aamir Liaquat Husain remarked, "I want to tell Khan Sahab that none of us are traitors. You labelled members of the National Assembly as traitors. I was not even there during voting. When I reached, it was too late and the doors were closed. Now, I will give my vote. Until yesterday, I was with you traitor now I will be with those who are not traitors. You tried to remove General Bajwa. I give testimony that you had called me and said that I am going to remove General Bajwa."

"I am not like you who wave fake letters in public. It is a fake letter. (Former envoy to the US) Asad Majeed Khan was forcefully made to write that letter. Shah Mahmood Qureshi is also involved in this," he added.

#آئین_کا_غدار_عمران_خان

تم نے مجھ سے اکیلے میں کیا کہا یاد ہے کپتان!!! pic.twitter.com/d3jYiIdABa — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) April 5, 2022

The Pakistan PM's fractured relationship with Bajwa came to the fore in his exclusive interview with ARY News on April 1 when he justified the delay in notifying the DG ISI's appointment. He revealed, "I worked with General Faiz (Hameed) for three years. I was telling them that we should keep him till the winter. I was even more worried about (the situation in) Afghanistan). Because if a civil war broke out in Afghanistan, Pakistan would have to face the fallout. That's why I was saying that the most experienced security official should head (ISI) for the sake of Pakistan as it is a difficult time".

SC to decide Imran Khan's fate

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis on April 3 as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) even without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians. In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.

In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, Imran Khan revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed. However, the Pakistan Supreme Court took cognizance of this matter, issued notice and made it clear that the steps taken by Khan, Alvi and Suri would be subject to the court’s final verdict.