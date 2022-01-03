Imran Khan's Ex-wife Reham Slams Pak PM After Alleged Attack: 'Welcome To State Of Thugs'

Pakistan Prime Minister’s ex wife, a 42-year-old TV journalist Reham Khan on Monday launched a scathing attack at Imran Khan after her vehicle was allegedly "held at gunpoint" while she was returning from her nephew’s marriage. Hurling insults at the Pakistan Prime Minister Khan for this “New Pakistan”, Reham, in a series of tweets, labelled Islamabad as a country of “cowards, thugs and the greedy” as she informed that she was almost attacked by gunmen and claimed that an FIR has still not been registered. The embattled ex-wife of Khan claimed that unidentified men opened fire at the vehicle she was travelling in on Sunday night, jeopardising her safety, adding that the incident left her "outraged and concerned".

On the way back from my nephew’s marriage my car just got fired at & two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint!! I had just changed vehicles.

My PS & driver were in the car. This is Imran Khan’s New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs & the greedy!! — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) January 2, 2022

“You know me!! I would prefer a duel, not a cowardly covert attempt,” she stated in another tweet lambasting the Pakistan officials. She went on to say that “I don’t fear death or injury but I am outraged & concerned about those who work for me."

Pak PM's ex-wife fled Pakistan 'owing to safety concerns'

Reham furthermore thanked her followers for the support as she narrated her ordeal. “It’s 9 am. My PS & team has not had a minute of sleep and the FIR still has not been registered in Shams Colony Police Station Islamabad,” she said, questioning the system. “Investigation is ongoing. Waiting for a copy of the FIR,” she stressed. Pakistan’s cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan married Reham in January 2015 in a low-key ceremony but the couple got divorced after just 10 months of their failing marriage. Reham, at an interview, had earlier claimed that she had fled Pakistan owing to her safety as she received threats of being “blown up”. She lambasted the Pakistan Prime Minister for his incompetency in ensuring her wellbeing. Critics, however, have often accused Reham Khan of running a political agenda and maligning the image of Pakistan’s leader and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).