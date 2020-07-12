Imran Khan's Ex-wife Reham Would 'love To Visit India'; Eyes Ladoos & Paranthas

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's former wife Reham Khan on Saturday revealed that she would love to visit India and that she was hoping to get a visa after the pandemic settles. Expressing her love for Besan ladoos and aloo paranthas, the British-Pakistani journalist asked people to keep them ready for her future visit.

Earlier this month, Reham, who is one of Imran Khan's most vocal critics, had grabbed eyeballs after she said that she was blindsided by Imran Khan's 'kind behaviour' towards her children which made her want to marry him. The British journalist stated that he had said "all the right things that women want to hear."

Read: Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Reham Khan Wins Defamation Case In UK High Court

Let’s hope things settle down & I can get a visa. Would love to visit. Besan k laddoo & aloo k parathay ready rakhain 💕 https://t.co/TH5q93eTwF — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) July 11, 2020

Reham Khan has been in the limelight for her strong statements against Imran Khan and the PTI-led administration in Pakistan. Back in October, Reham Khan accused the Pakistan Government of illegally receiving funds from an Australia-based company. She posted a video on Twitter putting allegations on Imran Khan. She had also alleged that there was a racket of Illegal funding involving Pakistan and the Middle East. "The illegal foreign funding amounts to 52 million that is remitted through Hundi annually," she claimed.

Last year Reham Khan's autobiography had grabbed many eyeballs after she narrated the episode wherein the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Imran Khan, proposed marriage to her. Far from being a romantic or a conventional proposal, Reham Khan was caught off-guard when Imran Khan popped the question to her, "in a rather blunt manner." She made many claims bringing his life and actions into disrepute, and raising questions over his fitness to hold the post of Pakistan's Prime Minister.

Read: 'No Democracy In Pakistan, Only Naked Martial Law': Reham Khan Flays Pak PM Imran Khan

Read: Imran Khan's Ex-wife Reham Repents; 'he Said All The Right Things That Women Want To Hear"