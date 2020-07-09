Imran Khan's Ex-wife Reham Repents; 'he Said All The Right Things That Women Want To Hear"

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's former wife Reham Khan who made headlines last year for her autobiography giving sensational details of her married life with the PTI leader, has now given another statement on why she married him. Alleging that she was blindsided by Imran Khan's 'kind behaviour' towards her children, the British journalist stated that he had said "all the right things that women want to hear."

Reham Khan's tweet came in response to a question posed by an account asking her why an educated journalist like her chose to get caught up with Imran Khan after knowing about his affairs and private life.

"Ms I have been wondering for a long time how Reham Khan got caught up in Imran's affair being a talented woman and an educated journalist that she is? And then spending the whole year with him?" asked the account.

The British-Pakistani journalist replied that most women gave in to men who would 'ardently chase them for months on an end."

I think many women when chased ardently by men for months on end will give in. He understood that the way to my heart was to be extra kind to my kids. He said all the right things women want to hear. https://t.co/O00NCxKx5x — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) July 8, 2020

محترمہ میں کافی عرصے سے سوچ رہا ہوں کہ ریحام خان ایک ہونہار عورت کے ساتھ ایک صحافی اور تعلیم یافتہ ہونے کے باوجود عمران نیازی کے چکر میں کیسے پھنس گئی ؟

اور پھر پورا سال اسکے ساتھ گزارا کیسے ؟ — Saleem sulemani (@iSaleem_khan34) July 8, 2020

Reham Khan's sensational claims in autobiography

Last year Reham Khan's autobiography had grabbed many eyeballs after she narrated the episode wherein the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Imran Khan, proposed marriage to her. Far from being a romantic or a conventional proposal, Reham Khan was caught off-guard when Imran Khan popped the question to her, "in a rather blunt manner."

Further, when Reham suggested that was not the right thing to do, Imran proposed to her in “possibly the least romantic way that anyone had ever tried to propose”. Reham Khan recollected being shocked at his admission and told him off saying, “In my world, you couldn’t kiss someone on Saturday, propose marriage to her, and then sleep with another woman on Tuesday.”

She had also claimed that Imran had sexually harassed her before their marriage, saying that, the incident took place when they met for the second time and went for a walk.

