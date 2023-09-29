Imran Khan And Nawaz Sharif's Men Kick, Scream And Come To Blows On LIVE TV | Watch

The lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's party PML-N's Senator Afnan Ullah Khan on September 27 left the Pakistanis aghast as they started a physical altercation on a debate on live television. The two, who were invited as guests on the programme, had a difference of opinion during the broadcast and resorted to physical violence throwing punches at each other and thrashing each other on the LIVE programme.

Derogatory remarks against Imran Khan spurred punches, kicks and blows on TV show

The fight started after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan, the son of the former Minister of Climate Change of Pakistan, the late Mushahid Ullah Khan, traded barbs with Sher Afzal Marwat, saying that the ex-prime minister of Pakistan and PTI chairman Khan is an agent of Jews and has been working against Pakistan’s interests. This angered Marwat, who warned his guest on the debate not to make any derogatory remarks against Imran Khan.

The verbal scuffle turned inflammatory after Khan's staunch supporter Marwat stood up and slapped Afnan Ullah Khan's face, prompting the latter to get up from his seat and retaliate physically. As the brawl ensured on LIVE TV, the host of the show Javed Chaudhry made repeated attempts to intervene and bring the situation under control. The two guests were seen pursuing each other as they chased and pulled each other's clothes whilst hurling expletives on the show.

The chaotic fight was recorded on the camera as the two Pakistani officials launched blows and kicks, while the crew members struggled to separate them. The footage of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Khan Marwat went viral on social media. Pakistani citizens expressed astonishment and ridicule at the conduct of their ministers, disregarding the fact that both were on television and were being watched by the citizens. It is learnt that Marwat left the show after the fight.

Condemning the Pakistani officials' behaviour, a Pakistani journalist wrote, "Politics is broken, so broken that physical altercations taking place on stage…what do you expect when venom and hatred dominate how both sides view each other…Imran is chiefly responsible for this polarisation." PTI's Marwat, meanwhile fired a tweet saying that host Javed Chaudhry was spreading misinformation about last night's unpleasant incident. "He is spreading rumours that my opponent was a Superman. He is not telling the reality which is that Afnan Ullah ran away from the studio," the PTI member and the Islamabad Supreme Court's advocate asserted.