Imran Khan's Nephew's Law License Suspended By PbBC Over Attack On Ex-Baloch Guv's Widow

Over the allegations of attacking the widow of former Balochistan governor Nawab Akhbar Bugti, the bar council of Pakistan's Punjab has suspended the licence of Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew, Hassaan Khan Niazi. Pakistan daily, Dawn reported that Hassaan Khan Niazi has been punished by Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) vice-chairman Amjad Iqbal Khan on Tuesday along with 4 other people while hearing a complaint filed by Shahzadi Nargis.

As per Dawn, the copy of the order stated that in view of the "serious allegation" against Niazi, his license to practice as an advocate was being suspended and the matter was being referred to the bar council's executive committee for further proceedings on July 17.

Imran Khan's nephew's license to practice law suspended

While reacting to the suspension of his practice license, Imran Khan's nephew claimed that the Punjab Bar Council suspended his license "without listening" to him in an ex-parte hearing. Taking to his Twitter handle, Niazi wrote, "Immense pressure being built on me to back off from blasphemy case against Shahzawar Bugti [...] 5 days ago they even registered a false FIR against me. Inshallah I WILL NEVER BACK OFF."

Immense pressure being built on me to back off from blasphemy case against shahzawar bugti case. Punjab Bar council has suspended by license without listening to me in an ex-parte hearing. 5 days ago they even registered a false FIR against me. Inshallah I WILL NEVER BACK OFF — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) July 13, 2021

Alleging that the vice-chairman of Punjab Bar Council is best friends with the lawyer, who is representing the Bugtis in the court, Niazi said, "Inshallah Allah will help." Remarking that not even a single person investigated that why his licence was suspended, Hassaan Niazi said that no one even bothered looking at what the complaint is. "I will tell you all why it was cancelled," he added.

Earlier, a case had been registered against Niazi and 4 other unidentified people under various charges including an attempt to murder on Nargis' complaint. In the FIR, she had alleged that Niazi and his accomplices first abused her in the presence of her lawyer in the court of additional district and sessions judge Syed Ali Abbas and then also tried to strangulate her with an intention to take her life.

Nargis has further alleged that she had appeared in the court to seek bail in a 'fake case' lodged against her with the crime circle of Federal Investigation Agency, Lahore. As she appeared before the additional district and sessions judge with her lawyer to seek bail, Niazi first exchanged harsh words with her and then hurled abuses, she said. The complainant further stated in the FIR that when her lawyer intervened, the attackers including Niazi and his accomplices attacked and tortured them on the court premises. Terming the allegation baseless, Niazi had said the CCTV footage could be checked.

(Image: AP, Instagram-@HKNiazi)