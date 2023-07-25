Imran Khan's PTI Moves Islamabad HC For Copy Of Azam Khan’s 'cypher Drama' Statement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a request to the Islamabad High Court (IC) to obtain a copy of Azam Khan's 'cypher drama' statement. The petition, filed on Monday, was made by PTI chief's counsel, Salman Akram Raja. The purpose behind obtaining the statement is to enable former Prime Minister Imran Khan to respond to the inquiry officer regarding the cypher, reported ARY news.

Notably, Azam Khan, the aide to Imran Khan, reemerged unexpectedly after being missing for a month. He proceeded to make a confessional statement before a magistrate, where he disclosed significant information.

According to Azam Khan's statement, in 2022, the former Prime Minister (Imran Khan) utilised a diplomatic cypher sent by Pakistan's envoy to Washington to fabricate a narrative against both the establishment and the Opposition, reported Geo News.

Previously, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Counter Terrorism Wing issued a summons to the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister in connection with a cypher case.

No comment from Imran Khan

In response to Azam Khan's statement, Imran Khan expressed that he would refrain from commenting on the matter until all the relevant information is disclosed. He emphasised that the circumstances under which Azam Khan made these statements are still unclear, as reported by ARY News.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asserted that Azam Khan's confessional statement acted as a 'charge sheet' against PTI chief Imran Khan. According to the minister, Imran Khan should be held accountable and punished for engaging in an anti-state 'cypher drama'.

"The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman [Imran Khan] tarnished the reputation of state institutions through cypher conspiracy. He should be punished for staging the drama," Geo News quoted Sanaullah.

He further said that the cypher conspiracy made it clear that May 9 incident was the continuation of the same plot. "PTI chairman will be held accountable for this crime. This is a matter of national interest," the interior minister added.

Sanaullah said a case will be registered against the PTI chief and "will be sent to a special court".