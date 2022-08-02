Imran Khan's PTI Received Prohibited Foreign Funds, Rules Pakistan's EC

Pakistan's Election Commission (ECP) on Tuesday announced the verdict in the "foreign funding" case against Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The verdict was announced by the three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi.

Imran Khan's PTI received prohibited funding from foreign sources

Pakistan's top election body accused Imran Khan's PTI received prohibited funding. PTI allegedly received funding from USA LLC, Bristol, Wootton Cricket Club(Linked to Abraaj founder Arif Naqv), and funds were generated through a charity match and an Arab personality also pitched in a large sum of money.

As per the ECP Scrutiny committee report, Imran khan led PTI hid funds worth more than Rs 310 million and 16 additional accounts from Election Commission.

Akbar S Babar, a PTI founding member, had filed the case in November 2014 about alleged serious financial irregularities in the party's funding from Pakistan and abroad. Babar is no longer associated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The ECP had reserved its verdict in the case on June 21 after a prolonged hearing. The ECP had come under criticism from the ruling alliance, including the Pakistan Democratic Movement, Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan for the delay in the case. PTI chief Khan has been accusing the Chief Election Commissioner of being biased and demanding his resignation.

Cases of money laundering were filed against Khan's PTI. The Election Commission of Pakistan has been investigating the case since Akbar S Babar, one of the founders of PTI, filed a complaint in 2014. However, PTI had earlier denied the allegations and stated that Naqvi had already given the statement to ECP.

(Image: AP)