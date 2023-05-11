PTI workers and supporters of Imran Khan took to the streets to celebrate after Pakistan's Supreme Court announced the release of former PM. On May 9, Khan was dragged out of the Islamabad High Court by Pakistan rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust Case. The arrest of the PTI chief led to county-wide protests which were organised by PTI workers and Khan’s supporters. In the midst of the mayhem, the Pakistani Supreme Court stated that the arrest of the cricketer-turned-politician was “null and void” and called for the immediate release of Khan.

PTI Chairman @ImranKhanPTI in Supreme Court today. His arrest has been declared illegal. pic.twitter.com/ewwwIRfqaz May 11, 2023

Following Khan’s release, his supporters in Peshawar rejoiced the victory of their party’s supremo. Shop owners in Sadar Bazar celebrated the judgement and distributed sweets to the locals. PTI workers also organised a celebration in Zaman Park, Lahore where Khan’s residence is located. Rawalpindi also witnessed some relief as Khan’s supporters welcomed the judgement by beating drums and dancing to the joyous tunes. Rawalpindi was the same place where Khan’s supporters caused a rampage outside the Pakistani army headquarters.

Celebrations at Zaman Park🫶❤️

Beshak Izzat or Zillat Allah k haath mei hae

Pakistan Zindabad

Imran Khan Zindabad#ImranKhanForPakistan #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/qSYaidPArr — Danish Ahmed (@no__one_21) May 11, 2023

'We believe in peaceful political struggle': PTI celebrates the release of Khan

Meanwhile, PTI issued a statement, stating that they “welcome Khan’s release”. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf welcomes the decision to declare the arrest process of Chairman Imran Khan illegal,” the party wrote on Twitter. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf believes in peaceful political struggle. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf hopes that all institutions will take care of the security of Chairman Imran Khan by strictly following the orders of the Supreme Court,” the party further added. Former Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme of the Government of Pakistan Usman Dar shared a video message and called it a ‘historic decision’. “My important message to the great people of Sialkot and the workers and organizational officials of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf! Today at 7 pm, I peacefully reached Ghantaghar Chowk to express solidarity with the Supreme Court of Pakistan and to express gratitude for the release of Chairman Imran Khan,” Dar wrote on Twitter.

سیالکوٹ کے عظیم لوگوں اور پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے ورکرز و تنظیمی عہدیداران کے لیے میرا اہم پیغام!

آج شام 7 بجے پرامن رہتے ہوئے سپریم کورٹ آف پاکستان سے اظہارِ یکجہتی اور چیئرمین عمران خان کی رہائی پر شکرانے کے لیے گھنٹہ گھر چوک پہنچیں۔ pic.twitter.com/O0VlV5Z60e — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) May 11, 2023

Maryam Sharif condemns Pak Chief Justice's decision

PML-N leader and daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the Supreme Court’s decision. In her lethal attack against the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Sharif stated that he should leave his post and Join PTI. “The Chief Justice was very happy today to meet the incident of 60 billion of national exchequer and he was even more happy to release this criminal. The Chief Justice is the most responsible for the attacks on the most important and sensitive facilities of the country, he has become the shield of a fitnah and is pouring fuel on the fire in the country. You should leave the post of Chief Justice and join Tehreek-e-Insaf like your mother-in-law,” Sharif wrote on Twitter.