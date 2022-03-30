In 74 Years, No Pakistan PM's Served A Full Term: Imran Khan To Join This Inglorious List?

Political turmoil in Pakistan is at its peak as a no-confidence motion looms over Prime Minister Imran Khan. The cricketer-turned-politician is the third premier to face no-confidence in the country. Before him, former Prime Ministers Benazir Bhutto and Shaukat Aziz had faced similar motions, but they survived. This makes it clear that if the no-confidence is passed, Imran Khan will be the first-ever to be ousted by the motion.

Though not ousted through no-confidence, none of the premiers of Pakistan has completed the full term of 5 years in office. The country has had 18 Prime Ministers, excluding the appointed caretaker PMs who were mandated to oversee the system every time the leadership collapsed since its formation after partition with India in 1947.

A timeline of Pakistan PMs

Liaquat Ali Khan (Assassinated) - 15 August 1947 to 16 October 1951

Khawaja Nazimuddin (Govt dissolved by governor-general) - 17 April 1953 to 11 August 1955

Chaudhary Mohammad Ali (Resigned) - 12 August 1955 to 12 September 1956

Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy (Resigned) - 12 September 1956 to 18 October 1957

Ibrahim Ismail Chundrigar (Removed) -18 October 1957 to 16 December 1957

Feroz Khan Noon (Govt collapsed after martial law was imposed) 16 December 1957 to 7 October 1958

Ayub Khan (combined the office of PM and President)- 1958-1971

Nurul Amin (Resigned) - 7 December 1971 to 20 December 1971

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto - (re-established the position of PM through a new constitution) - 1971 to 1973

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (removed through a military coup led by General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq) from 14 August 1973 to 5 July 1977

Muhammad Khan Junejo (Removed by President Zia-ul-Haq) 23 March 1985 to 29 May 1988

Prime Minister's chair remained vacant from 29 May 1988 to 2 December 1988

Benazir Bhutto (Govt dismissed by President Ghulam Ishaq Khan) - 2 December 1988 to 6 August 1990

Nawaz Sharif (Also dismissed by President Ghulam Ishaq Khan) - 6 November 1990 to 18 April 1993

Supreme Court reinstated Nawaz Sharif after he challenged President Khan's decision to remove him as PM- from April 1993 to May 1993

Nawaz Sharif (Resigned) - 26 May 1993 to 18 July 1993

Benazir Bhutto (Dismissed by President Farooq Leghari) - 19 October to 5 November 1996

Nawaz Sharif (Removed in a coup led by General Pervez Musharraf)- 17 February 1997 to 12 October 1999

Prime Minister's chair remained vacant from October 1999 to November 2002.