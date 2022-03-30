In 74 Years, No Pakistan PM's Served A Full Term: Imran Khan To Join This Inglorious List?

Political turmoil in Pakistan is at its peak as a no-confidence motion looms over Prime Minister Imran Khan. The cricketer-turned-politician is the third premier to face no-confidence in the country. Before him, former Prime Ministers Benazir Bhutto and Shaukat Aziz had faced similar motions, but they survived. This makes it clear that if the no-confidence is passed, Imran Khan will be the first-ever to be ousted by the motion.
Though not ousted through no-confidence, none of the premiers of Pakistan has completed the full term of 5 years in office. The country has had 18 Prime Ministers, excluding the appointed caretaker PMs who were mandated to oversee the system every time the leadership collapsed since its formation after partition with India in 1947.
A timeline of Pakistan PMs
- Liaquat Ali Khan (Assassinated) - 15 August 1947 to 16 October 1951
- Khawaja Nazimuddin (Govt dissolved by governor-general) - 17 April 1953 to 11 August 1955
- Chaudhary Mohammad Ali (Resigned) - 12 August 1955 to 12 September 1956
- Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy (Resigned) - 12 September 1956 to 18 October 1957
- Ibrahim Ismail Chundrigar (Removed) -18 October 1957 to 16 December 1957
- Feroz Khan Noon (Govt collapsed after martial law was imposed) 16 December 1957 to 7 October 1958
- Ayub Khan (combined the office of PM and President)- 1958-1971
- Nurul Amin (Resigned) - 7 December 1971 to 20 December 1971
- Zulfikar Ali Bhutto - (re-established the position of PM through a new constitution) - 1971 to 1973
- Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (removed through a military coup led by General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq) from 14 August 1973 to 5 July 1977
- Muhammad Khan Junejo (Removed by President Zia-ul-Haq) 23 March 1985 to 29 May 1988
Prime Minister's chair remained vacant from 29 May 1988 to 2 December 1988
- Benazir Bhutto (Govt dismissed by President Ghulam Ishaq Khan) - 2 December 1988 to 6 August 1990
- Nawaz Sharif (Also dismissed by President Ghulam Ishaq Khan) - 6 November 1990 to 18 April 1993
- Supreme Court reinstated Nawaz Sharif after he challenged President Khan's decision to remove him as PM- from April 1993 to May 1993
- Nawaz Sharif (Resigned) - 26 May 1993 to 18 July 1993
- Benazir Bhutto (Dismissed by President Farooq Leghari) - 19 October to 5 November 1996
- Nawaz Sharif (Removed in a coup led by General Pervez Musharraf)- 17 February 1997 to 12 October 1999
Prime Minister's chair remained vacant from October 1999 to November 2002.
- Zafarullah Khan Jamali (Resigned) - 23 November 2002 to 26 June 2004
- Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain (Resigned) - 30 August 2004 to 26 August 2004
- Shaukat Aziz (Left after completion of the term of PML-Q govt) 28 August 28, 2004, to 15 November 2007
- Yousaf Raza Gilani (Disqualified by Supreme Court) - 25 March 2008 to 19 June 2012
- Raja Pervez Ashraf (Completed term of PPP govt) - 22 June 2012 to 24 March 2013
- Nawaz Sharif (Disqualified by Supreme Court) 5 June 2013 to 28 June 2017
- Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (Completed term of PML-N govt) - 1 August 2017 to 31 May 2018
- Imran Khan - 18 August 2018 till present