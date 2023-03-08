In Grey Pakistan, Holi Celebrations Colour Karachi But Not Lahore

In Pakistan's Karachi, Holi was celebrated in all its splendour Wednesday. The Hindu community in the city came together to colour each other in various shades as a celebratory mood took over the streets even amid Pakistan's many troubles. "Holi is a festival where the concept is about the victory of good over evil," said Nandani Kothari, a women from the Pakistani Hindu community told the Associated Press.

Holi marks the advent of spring in the Hindu festival calendar. In a video put out by AP, gleefully festive people can be seen throwing colours at one another.

The festival of colours, however, comes at a uniquely bad time for Pakistan. Reeling under one of the worst economic crises in its history, Pakistan's social fabric is tearing apart. While the country begs for aid from global organisations, religious intolerance is rising by the day. While Hindus did manage to celebrate Holi in Lahore, the story was different in Pakistani Punjab. On Tuesday, reports emerged that a group of 15 Hindu students was attacked for celebrating Holi.

Not a very happy Holi in Pakistani Punjab

On Monday, Islami Jamait Tulba (IJT) activists allegedly attacked a gathering of students at the Punjab Univesity in Lahore, Pakistan, Dawn reported. The students belonging to the Hindu community were celebrating Holi at the university premise after getting permission from the administration. The video of the whole ordeal went viral instantly. Kashif Brohi, the Sindh Council general secretary told Dawn that on Monday morning, the members of the Sindh Council and Hindu community gathered at PU law college law to celebrate the festivals of colours when the IJT activists carrying guns and batons attacked the student and spoiled the whole celebration.

University of Punjab baton charge upon students, their biggest sin is that they belong to Sindh province as well as many of them are Hindus students those who celebrating their Holi festival shame on Punjab university adminstration also upon Punjab govt #Racism#educationcrisis pic.twitter.com/qLDJJYBAsy — Siraj Arsul korai (@Sirajkorae) March 6, 2023

