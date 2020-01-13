In London For Treatment, Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's Pic At Restaurant Goes Viral

Amid his recovery from “complicated heart disease” in London, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was spotted at a restaurant. The picture that has gone viral on Monday also features former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, his brother and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and other family members. While some netizens cast aspersions over his illness, others expressed relief over signs of his recovery.

Doctors advised Nawaz Sharif to walk daily, here he takes a walk to have tea with the family #Corrupt pic.twitter.com/E3Z7wqR1Q9 — MARY... THE IRISH INSAFIAN (@IRISHINSAFIAN) January 13, 2020

Good to see Mian Nawaz Sharif coming back towards normal life.

He went to a cafe with family in London today. pic.twitter.com/dxg4n3ipsm — Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) January 13, 2020

Nawaz Sharif's health problems

Nawaz Sharif was undergoing his 7-year sentence in a corruption case in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail. However, he had to be rushed to a hospital in October as his platelet count dropped to a critically low level. The Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad in November to seek further treatment as his condition continued to deteriorate.

Sharif signed an undertaking whereby he promised to return to Pakistan within 4 weeks or whenever he was in a fit condition to travel. Sharif arrived in London on November 19. Recently, reports indicated that he was likely to be admitted to a hospital for a cardiac procedure.

Musharraf let off by Lahore HC

Earlier in the day, the Lahore HC declared the death penalty verdict against former Pakistani Army Chief and President Pervez Musharraf as “null and void”. It also ruled that the Constitution of the Special Court which pronounced the original judgment was “unlawful”.

On December 17, Musharraf was sentenced to death after being held guilty of high treason for abrogating the Constitution and imposing an extra-constitutional emergency.

Musharraf’s case was given a big push after his arch-nemesis Nawaz Sharif took oath as Pakistan’s Prime Minister for the third time in 2013. The former military dictator had assumed power in a bloodless coup in 1999 after ousting Nawaz Sharif. This case however pertained specifically to the emergency imposed by Musharraf in 2007.

