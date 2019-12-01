Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif Was Near Site Of Stabbing Incident At London Bridge

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was present near the site where the stabbing incident took place at London Bridge on November 29, according to the reports. The reports added that he has reached back home safely. Sharif was on his way to attend an appointment at London Bridge Hospital on Friday afternoon when police cordoned off the area near the hospital because of the terrifying incident. Metropolitan police said that several people have sustained injuries in the incident. They added that they expect the incident to be related to terror as a precaution as the circumstances still remain unclear.

About the attack

On November 29, two people - a man and a woman were killed and several others were wounded in a stabbing rampage by 28-year-old Usman Khan, a convicted terrorist named by London Police. Khan was fatally shot at by the Police on the spot while he wore a fake suicide vest. As per reports, the attacker was at Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge for a University of Cambridge-organised conference on rehabilitating offenders, after previously participating in the university’s Learning Together prisoner rehabilitation program and had threatened to blow it up. Scotland Yard is investigating how 28-year-old Usman Khan was able to launch the attack in London Bridge.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, vowed that he will review the sentencing system of Britain after it was discovered that the terrorist responsible for the London Bridge attack was a convicted terrorist who had been released earlier from prison. Usman Khan who has been identified as the London Bridge attacker had stabbed two people to death and injured three.

ISIS claims responsibility

ISIS claimed responsibility for the stabbing rampage on the London Bridge, that killed two and injured three. Through their media agency Amaq on December 1, the terror organisation told that the 28-year-old Usman Khan attacked on their behalf. "The person who carried out the London attack… was a fighter from the Islamic State, and did so in response to calls to target citizens of coalition countries," ISIS said. However, the London Police reportedly believed that he acted alone. The British national Usman Khan, native from Pakistan was shot and killed by the British armed security.

