India Calls On Pakistan To Protect Minorities After Brutal Killing Of Hindu Woman In Sindh

India called on Pakistan to safeguard minorities as shockwaves reverberated across the country after a 40-year-old Hindu woman was brutally killed in the Pakistani province of Sindh on Wednesday. The victim of the brutality was identified as Daya Bhel, a 40-year-old widow whose corpse was recovered in a skinned and chopped condition. When asked to comment on the incident, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We don't have any specific details on this report. Pakistan is responsible for the safety & security of minorities in their country."

According to a tweet by Pakistani lawmaker Krishna Kumari, "Daya Bhel 40 years widow brutally murdered and body was found in very bad condition. Her head was separated from the body and the savages had removed flesh of the whole head. Visited her village Police teams from Sinjhoro and Shahpurchakar also reached."

The perpetrator, who is yet to be identified, went as far as beheading Bhel and disposing of her remains in a wheat field. Responding to the horrific incident, one user wrote on Twitter: “Life at its worst as Hindu in Pak , nothing can be more inhumane.” “Situation in #Pakistan was always like this. #Minorities are almost finished,” wrote another.

Denouncing the murder, social activist Faqir Shiva Kacchi wrote: "We strongly condemn the brutal killing of a poor widowed Hindu woman #Diya Bheel at Sanjhuru near Sanghar. Daya Bhel's head and breast were also cut SSP Sanghar@babrohi_psp. plz Take notice and arrest the brutal killers.”

Another shocking crime against a Hindu woman in Pakistan

This isn’t the first time that women belonging to minorities have been targeted in Pakistan. Earlier this year, an 18-year-old Hindu girl named Pooja Oad was shot dead by attackers in the Rohi area of Sukkur town after a failed attempt at kidnapping. The incident was widely condemned in India.

In a conversation with Republic TV, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that such crimes were growing rampant in Pakistan. “Every day, there are at least two such cases (in Pakistan) and only a few of them are reported. Others are not reported,” he said.