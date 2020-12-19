India Denies Pak's 'baseless' Allegations Of 'specifically Targeting' UN Vehicle In PoK

India on Friday termed Pakistan's claim regarding the Indian Army “specifically targeting” the UN vehicle in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as false and factually incorrect. The Indian Army has denied reports about targeting United Nations Military Observers' vehicle in PoK, reported ANI.

"There was no firing from the Indian side in this sector today. Since movements of UN vehicles are known in advance, the question does not arise of any such firing. The allegations are baseless," it said.

Earlier, Pakistan had reportedly accused India of having "specifically targeted" a UN vehicle carrying two officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) from across the Line of Control.

Addressing a press conference, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, Foreign Office spokesperson of Pakistan, said that the incident occurred at around 10:45 am in the Chirikot sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

"India planning another surgical strike on Pak"

The fresh allegations came just after Pakistan claimed that India was planning a surgical strike against the country. Islamabad’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a press conference in Dubai that he had credible information that India was planning a surgical strike against Pakistan.

According to a local newspaper, Pakistan Army was on high alert against a possible threat of another attempt by India to carry out a surgical strike in the territory.

The new claims were made after two Pakistan Army soldiers were gunned down along the LoC opposite Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district by the Indian Army while retaliating to ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army.

(With inputs from agency)