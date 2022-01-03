Indian High Commission In Pakistan Facilitates Indian Nationals, NORI Visa Holders' Return

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan is assisting the return of Indian nationals and No Obligation to Return to India (NORI) visa holders. In addition, it is also facilitating the travel of some Saudi, Nepalese and Pakistani nationals to India. Informing about the same, the Indian High Commission in Pakistan tweeted, "@IndiainPakistan is facilitating the return of 47 Indians, 15 NORI visa holders and 4 Saudi nationals, 7 Nepalese and 146 Pak nationals holding appropriate visa from Pakistan to India between 10-15 January 2022 through Wagah-Attari border. (sic)"

According to the High Commission's statement, a total of 219 people with proper visas from Pakistan will cross the Wagah-Attari border during the scheduled date. Their travel is subject to adherence to COVID-19 protocols issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as well as completion of immigration-related processes, the statement added. Last month, 112 Indian Hindu pilgrims were granted visas by the Pakistan High Commission to visit the Katas Raj temples at Chakwal in Punjab province, ANI reported. They visited the famous temple compound between December 17 and 23. The temple compound is also known as Qila Katas.

@IndiainPakistan is facilitating return of 47 Indians, 15 NORI visa holders and 4 Saudi nationals, 7 Nepalese and 146 Pak nationals holding appropriate visa from Pakistan to India between 10-15 January 2022 through Wagah-Attari border.Details: https://t.co/fDqkIEBlQY — India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) January 3, 2022

Katas Raj is regarded as one of Pakistan's holiest sites by the Hindu community. The temples are arranged in a complex around a pond known as Katas, which is revered by worshippers. The permission for the visit was granted under the Pakistan-India Protocol on 'Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974.' Every year, a huge number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India travel to Pakistan to participate in various religious festivals.

Pakistan invites India to participate in upcoming SAARC Summit

It is significant to mention here that Pakistan, the host country for the upcoming South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Summit, extended an invitation to India on Monday. Pakistan also stated that India can choose to attend the summit virtually, if not in person.

The 19th SAARC summit was set to take place in Islamabad on November 15-16, 2016. However, India had declined to attend the Summit following a militant attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri on September 18 that year. The Summit was subsequently cancelled after Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan also declined to attend the meeting.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/Representative)