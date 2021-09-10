Inflation Tripled & Corruption Flourishes In Imran Khan's Pakistan Govt: PML-N Claims

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) issued a white paper over the performance of the current government on Friday. In the white paper, the PML-N mentioned that Pakistan, under the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, had tripled in terms of inflation. Local media reported that inflation in Pakistan caused an increase in food prices in the country, which further worsened the living conditions of lower-income households.

White paper by PML-N brings up inflation, corruption under PTI govt

PML-N leader Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan while releasing the white paper told a local news agency,

"In the last three years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, it had become really hard for people to get wheat flour and sugar at reasonable rates due to unprecedented inflation."

PML-N leaders had also pointed out that Imran Khan's government had eliminated 56 companies instead of leading them to betterment.

Another PML-N leader, Owais Leghari, while criticising the Imran Khan-led govt. stressed that the PTI government did a lot of injustice to farmers. He told a local news agency,

"The prices of wheat had been increased but the unit price of agricultural tube-wells, fertilizers, medicine and diesel had been doubled."

Highlighting the flourishing corruption in the revenue department, Owais said,

"The governance is the real problem, law and order situation is very bad, political interference in police stations has increased a lot while the chief executive is transferring his own appointed officers after every three months."

Pak opposition unhappy with Imran Khan's aid to Taliban

As Pakistan played a massive role in Taliba's hostile take over of Afghanistan, massive protests with slogans like ''Death to Pakistan", "Long Live Afghanistan" and "Azaadi" were seen being chanted outside the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul.

The Pakistan Air Force had assisted the Taliban in aerial bombings on Panjshir valley, which was the last stronghold led by Northern Resistance Forces against the Taliban regime. This did not please the opposition in Pakistan at all, rather earning their discontent. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while reprimanding the PTI govt's interference in the Afghanistan crisis, asked the Pak govt to respect the opinions of Afghan civilians.

Image Credits - AP