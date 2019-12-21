Jamat-ud-Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed Indicted Again For Terror-financing

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JUD) chief Hafiz Saeed has been indicted again in another case by an anti-terrorism court on December 21. The case was filed by Punjab's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Gujranwala district for terror-financing.

Earlier on December 11, Hafiz Saeed was charged for terror financing and money laundering under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997, after the CTD registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices. The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief is currently in custody at the Kot Lakhpat jail. Saeed was presented in an anti-terrorism court in Lahore on December 20, where he pleaded not guilty.

Pakistan on 'Greylist'

Pakistan government has been desperate to expedite the case ever since the global terror financing watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), put the country on the grey list. The FATF has warned Pakistan of blacklisting them if the country fails to comply with the targets set by the taskforce. Pakistan has been facing difficulties in accessing financial assistance after it was placed on the ‘Grey List’ by the FATF.

Due to the sanctions, Pakistan’s economy has been facing a severe slowdown and even Pakistan’s Prime Minister has shown concerns about growing dependency on foreign nations for support. He lamented the fact that it will never become self-dependent if it keeps taking loans from China, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. “When I went to foreign nations to collect funds...I am very grateful to the UAE, China, Saudi Arabia and even Qatar...But this is not good for the dignity of a nation, asking for loans from others,” said Khan.

On December 6, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved $1 billion emergency loan for Pakistan to boost the country’s public finance and “help strengthen a slowing economy”. The decision to provide immediate budget support was taken by the ADB to stabilise Pakistan’s economy after the country witnessed major deterioration in its fiscal position in mid-2018. ADB, in a statement, said that the financing was approved after Pakistan implemented a series of reforms to improve its current account deficit, strengthen its revenue base and protect the poor against the social impact of the economic crisis.

(With inputs from agencies)