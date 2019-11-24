Journalists Under Threat: 33 Killed In Pakistan In Last 6 Years

At least 33 journalists have been killed in Pakistan in the last six years while being on duty, revealed a report released by the Freedom Network. The report was backed by other organisations including the Pakistan Press Foundation, which said that 48 journalists lost their lives from 2002 to 2019. Pakistan is currently placed at 142nd position in the world press freedom index, released by the ‘Reporters without borders’.

Safety and security of journalists

Manzoor Ahmed, writing for the Pakistan Christian Post, highlighted the condition of journalists and journalism in Pakistan while quoting the figures.

“These figures in it project the fact that the security and safety of journalists in Pakistan is a critical issue, and the high number of causalities also suggests that perpetrators of the crimes often go unpunished, giving them thumping moral to take another victim in hand,” wrote Ahmed.

The control of the Pakistani Army and intelligence agencies on most of the institutions was hinted by Ahmed in his article. “These kinds of acts in Pakistan have the State institutions backing and remind the journalists to tow their line or fall prey,” he added. Reports claim that 171 journalists suffered serious assaults while 77 have been targeted in minor attacks during the period.

Separatist movements going unreported

In his article titled ‘ No place of journalists in Pakistan’, Ahmed lamented the fact that separatist movements in the country go unreported.

“The social activists of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) often raise their concerns through social media, which goes unheard to deaf Pakistani authorities,” wrote Ahmed. “Instead of resolving their disputes, social activists and journalists reporting their cause often found their names in missing persons and mostly disappeared by law enforcement agencies,” he added.

Ahmed also highlighted the restrictions imposed by the Pakistani Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA). "This draconian PEMRA direction curtails freedom of expression and leads to an environment where the press freedom in Pakistan becomes more unsafe and less inclusive," Ahmed wrote.

(With ANI Inputs)