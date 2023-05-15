Lahore High Court To Listen Imran Khan's Plea For Immunity Against Arrest In New Cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) would be taking up the plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against the cases registered against him on May 9, the day he was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, and onwards. Meanwhile, Khan claimed on Monday that the country's powerful military establishment has planned to keep him in jail for the next 10 years under "sedition" charges. The chaotic situation in Pakistan continues today as the ruling PDM had announced to stage a sit-in protest outside the Supreme Court against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for the judiciary's "undue facilitation" of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, reported Geo News.

Imran Khan's Plea to Lahore HC

The former prime minister, who had been incarcerated for three days in the land corruption case, had filed the case on Saturday. This comes as he fears re-arrest in the new cases after he was released on bail from Islamabad High Court, as per the local news reports. In the plea, he has sought the details of the cases registered against him in view of the countrywide protests that had created chaos in Pakistan, as well as immunity against being detained. "I am being politically victimised. There is a risk of arrest as police have nominated me in several cases," stated the plea. The Punjab inspector general and advocate general have been respondents in the case pressed by the PTI Chairman. The dramatic arrest of Imran Khan has come last week when he was getting his biometrics done at the Islamabad High Court (IHC); a huge army of Pakistan rangers took the former cricket star into custody, acting on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) orders, and whisked him away in a black Rivo, reported Geo News. This was followed by violence and riots, which included the PTI workers and followers, in different cities of the country.