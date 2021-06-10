Lights Out In Pakistan: Power Crisis Worsens As Citizens Suffer Hours Of Load-shedding

Pakistan's power crisis worsened on Thursday, with load-shedding extending up to several hours at a stretch in different cities. As per the latest figures provided by the power division, the country is facing an electricity shortfall of at least 8,000 megawatts.

Power generation was stopped in Pakistan due to a mudslide at the Tarbela Dam, which has also caused damage to the machinery. As per reports it will take several hours for power generation to be up and running again at the Tarbela Dam.

Unannounced load-shedding has reached its peak in the Punjab province, including Lahore, due to the electricity shortfall. According to the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), the demand for electricity has exceeded 5,000 megawatts and the power supply is close to 4,000 MW, while the shortfall has exceeded 1,000 MW, thus worsening the power supply situation in rural areas and small towns.

Residents of Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar suffer load-shedding

Besides Lahore, long hours of load-shedding is also witnessed in other cities, such as Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi. Power supply to Sector G6-13 of Islamabad was cut off on Wednesday night, while power supply to the suburbs in Peshawar was also snapped around the same time. The duration of the power cut has reached 18 hours so far. Prolonged power outages have become a norm in Karachi as power remained suspended for four hours in many areas on June 9. The total power shortfall in the city is between 7,000 and 8,000 MW in the city.

Power generation has started from two more units at the Tarbela hydel power station, said the Water and Power Development Authority spokesperson, assuring that hydropower generation will reach about 6000 MW in peak hours.

According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Energy, tunnel III of Tarbela has become operational, which is increasing power generation and a shortfall of 593 MW has been recorded. On Wednesday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority took cognisance of the additional load-shedding in the country and summoned the heads of all electricity distribution companies, including the CEO of K-Electric.