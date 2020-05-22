'Mayday, Mayday, We've Lost Engine:' PIA Pilot's Last Words Before Plane Crash In Karachi

'Mayday, mayday, we've lost engine,' were the last words of the pilot of the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) that created earlier on Friday near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. The flight, which was on its way from Lahore to Karachi had 98 people - 91 passengers and 7 crew members on board, report sources. The plane crashed just a minute before landing in Karachi.

Pak PM assures investigation

Condoling the bereaved families of the victims of the PIA plane crash, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Friday, expressed his grief. He added that he was in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik who has left for Karachi with rescue and relief teams. He also assured that an immediate inquiry will be instituted, to ascertain the reason for the crash. Minister of Health and Population Welfare has declared an emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi after the incident, Dawn news quoted Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator to the Sindh health minister, as saying. The fate of the people was not immediately known.

Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 22, 2020

Sources report that the Pakistan Army Quick Reaction Force & Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops have arrived at the crash site to assist the civil administration in relief and rescue efforts. The plane has crash-landed inside a residential colony, near the airport, as per sources. The Pakistan Army's COAS has directed provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue/ relief effort and has condoled the loss of lives in the crash. According to the PIA's passenger list, 51 men, 31 women and nine children were aboard the flight. 40 have been rescued so far, state sources.

