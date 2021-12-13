MQM Chief Urges India To Intervene For Freedom Of Pak-occupied Sindh, Balochistan

Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has appealed to PM Narendra Modi and his government to come for the freedom of Sindh and Balochistan on a war footing basis. While addressing the Muhajir Martyrs' Day gathering organised by the UK MQM chapter in London, Hussain said that the partition of India was the fault of our forefathers, who committed a “huge sin” for which Muhajirs are paying the cost. He appealed to PM Modi and the people of India to help liberate Sindh the same way East Pakistan was liberated.

The MQM chief said that the people of Pakistan-occupied territories - Sindh and Balochistan - are in a miserable state and looking forward to the world’s largest democracy, India, for help. Hussain noted that the terror-exporting ghoulish military of Pakistan has converted Pakistan into a safe haven for terrorist organisations like the Taliban, ISIS, LeJ and etc. The peace of the region and the entire world is seriously at stake, Hussain said adding that the silence over the demands of the people of Pakistan-occupied territories of Sindh and Balochistan will be tantamount to allowing the demonic military of Pakistan to play with the lives of the millions of people all across the globe.

Further, Altaf Hussain said that the partition of India was the biggest mistake of human history. He said that every year festival, Pakistan and India, soldiers exchange gifts and hug each other but when we talk of friendship between the two nations, we are accused of being pro-India. Hussain appealed PM Modi and his government that the partition of India was the fault of forefathers, who committed a huge sin for which Mujahirs are paying the cost.

“The land there has been narrowed for them, India must open doors for Mujahirs. I promise we will reverse the mistake and repay the debt of kindness by our deed,” the MQM chief said.

'We will not form a union with Pak but will form a union with India'

He also went on to say that the partition was not by the poor Mujahirs but by the Muslim Nawabs, feudal lords and the rich elite who had become agents of the British. Together they divided India while those who had lived together for thousands of years became enemies of each other, he said. Hussain added that just as the elite of Sindh today has become agents of Punjab and the army using the Sindhi card to keep Sindh enslaved for their vested interests, Sindh has been turned into a satellite colony of Punjab and its land and resources are robbed by the ghoulish military of Pakistan.

The MQM founder said the doors of jobs are being closed for the Muhajirs. He also added that the Sindhi elite are working to enslave the poor Muhajirs. Hussain appealed to PM Modi, the government of India and the people of India to help liberate Sindh in the same way that East Pakistan was liberated.

“We promise that we will not form a union with Pakistan but will form a union with India like the European Union,” he said.

Hussain also stated that Punjab and the army have “sold” Balochistan and Sindh to China. “Please save Sindh and Balochistan and help the people to get freedom from Pakistan and China,” he said. Pakistan has become an open threat to world peace and will torment the whole world through its terrorism, Hussain added.

(With inputs from ANI)