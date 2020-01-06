Nankana Sahib Attack: Police Arrests Main Culprit Behind The Incident

In a big development, the main culprit behind the Nankana Sahib attack has been arrested during the wee hours of Monday. According to sources, the culprit is identified as Imran Chishti. Further, the police have registered a case against him under the 7ATA (a non-bailable charge). According to reports, several Sikh devotees were stranded inside the Gurdwara which was attacked by a mob on Friday evening.

Punjab (Pakistan): Imran Chishti, the person who was accused of inciting violence against Sikhs in Nankana Sahib Gurdwara has been arrested by police. pic.twitter.com/eQJXBflm5d — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

Pakistan in denial

After that attack on the Gurudwara Nakana Sahib, the Pakistani government has been trying to downplay the incident and is living in denial. Pakistan's government in an official release had mentioned, "The altercation happened on a minor incident at a tea-stall. The District Administration immediately intervened and arrested the accused, who are now in custody."

Denying the attack, it said, "Attempts to paint this incident as a communal issue are patently motivated. Most importantly, the Gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged. All insinuations to the contrary, particularly the claims of acts of 'desecration and destruction' and desecration of the holy place, are not only false but also mischievous."

Attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara

Earlier on Friday, a video emerged where around 400 Muslims of Nankana Sahib attacked the revered Gurdwara Nanam Asthana and nearby residences of local Sikhs with stones.

According to sources, the incident took place around 5 pm. Sources within the security apparatus say that Pakistani authorities aided this protest and made absolutely no effort to bring the situation under control.

According to sources, the protesters were proclaiming that they will soon change the name from Nankana Sahib to Ghulaman-e-Mustafa. Further, the mob was allegedly claiming that 'no Sikh will remain in Nankana'.

