Nawaz Sharif To Leave For Specialist Medical Care In US: Report

Pakistan former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will reportedly leave for the United States for further treatment over the weekend. The ailing Pakistani leader, who is currently in London, will undergo a preliminary examination before further specialist care. The PML-N leader was allowed to leave Pakistan on medical reasons since he was serving a seven-year prison sentence for corruption.

The government had put a condition on Sharif to submit an indemnity bond as a guarantee to return to Pakistan after treatment but he rejected it. Later in November, he was allowed by the Lahore High Court to travel overseas for medical treatment without any bond. Last week, the government wrote to British officials seeking Sharif’s return to Pakistan after his medical treatment. The letter listed the details of the corruption cases against Sharif for which he was prosecuted.

Daughter allowed to visit London

Former Prime Minister's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, has been allowed to visit Sharif in London. She has also been in custody for investigation in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case before obtaining bail last month. In October, Sharif’s son alleged that his father might have been poisoned in the custody of anti-graft body after he was hospitalised with critically low platelet count. Hussain said that there was no reason to shift the former prime minister from Central jail to the headquarters of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He claimed that Sharif was kept in solitary confinement and was “even denied newspapers”.

“My father might have been given poison as his platelets were critically low when he was shifted to hospital,” tweeted Hussain Nawaz. He quoted the tweet of Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, who had met Nawaz Sharif for consultation and evaluation. Dr Khan said that Sharif was visibly unwell and was suffering from “multiple serious life-threatening health issues of acute nature”. Dr Khan had also shared the blood count report on Twitter and said that Sharif required immediate in-hospital care.

