Widespread Protest Held Outside Nawaz Sharif's London Residence

Scores of people on December 8 protested outside the London residence of the former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The Prime Minister is currently staying in Avenfield flat in London for his medical treatment. The protestors displayed placards reading 'Nawaz-most corrupt man' and raised slogans against Sharif and his family. The demonstrators also shouted slogans in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling party. Some of the infuriated protestors tried to get into the building by breaking the door.

The cops were immediately called to control the situation and disperse the protestors while a number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) supporters were taken into custody over their clashes. According to the reports, a man named Tariq Mehmood had called for the protest. He claimed that PTI supports him. Nawaz party spokesperson said that Mehmood had been reported to the police for making violent threats. The spokesperson said that Mehmood had issued a violent threat of entering Sharif's residence by force but PTI has denied any wrongdoing done by Mehmood. The party said the allegations are false.

Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, who is in London for treatment might be shifted to the US next week for better medical care, as per media report on December 9. Sharif was initially diagnosed with falling platelet count while he was in NAB custody over charges of corruption. He is reported to be ailing with multiple diseases of which some are related to failing the immune system for which he was initially shifted to London. The 69-year-old left for London from Pakistan on November 19 in an air ambulance to the UK after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks. The term could be extended further on his doctors' recommendations. The development follows Pakistan Government's written appeal mentioning the charges against Sharif to the UK Government for his return after treatment.

