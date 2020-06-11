Nawaz Sharif's Brother Shehbaz Tests COVID-19 Positive, Party Blames Pakistan PM

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’ brother Shehbaz Sharif, who leads the opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has tested positive for coronavirus. The younger Sharif quarantined himself at his home after the report of COVID-19 test came out.

PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar Ataullah Tarar reportedly confirmed on June 11 that Sharif has contracted the deadly virus, blaming Prime Minister Imran Khan and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for it. NAB had summoned Sharif on June in a money laundering case and Tarar said that the agency endangered the life of PML-N chief whose immunity system is relatively weak due to underlying medical conditions.

Tarar said NAB was informed multiple times that Shehbaz Sharif has suffered from cancer and has comparatively weaker immunity system. He added the Sharif was under quarantine due to the vulnerability towards coronavirus and had to leave the house just to appear before NAB.

Read: Arrest Warrant Against Sharif For Failing To Appear In Court In Corruption Case

Court summons in scam

In January, Shehbaz Sharif was directed by the accountability court to appear before it in a case related to Ashiana Iqbal Housing scam. The court observed that the continuous non-appearance of PML-N president is affecting the proceedings of the case and hence cannot be delayed anymore.

"Imran Niazi (Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan) and NAB will be responsible if something happens to Shehbaz Sharif," said Tarar.

Sharif is the latest among the list of top Pakistani leaders who have contracted coronavirus, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and incumbent Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad. Pakistan has reported nearly 120,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with more than 2,300 deaths related to it so far.

Read: Bajwa Overpowering Waning PM Imran As Pak Army Unofficially Tightens Grip On Naya Pakistan

(With ANI inputs)