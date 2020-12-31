Nawaz Sharif's Passport To Be Cancelled; Pak PM Imran Khan Accused For Ex-FM Asif's Arrest

A day after Pakistan's former Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was arrested, the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader on Wednesday said that he is "100% sure" that Prime Minister Imran Khan is behind his arrest. Speaking to reporters outside an accountability court in Islamabad, he added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is hell-bent to weaken Nawaz Sharif.

'This is what we are all being told'

"There have been many attempts to break the PML-N and weaken its supremo Nawaz Sharif over the last two and a half years," The News International quoted Asif as saying. The Pakistani newspaper quoted PML-N leader as saying that he was "100% sure" that Prime Minister Imran Khan was behind his arrest.

Following Asit's arrest, Maryam Nawaz addressed reporters and said that Khawaja Asif had been told all cases against him would be written off if he stood against Nawaz Sharif. When a reporter asked Khawaja Asif to elaborate on Maryam's statement, the lawmaker said, "This is what we are all being told."

"I was given a charge sheet that assets increased but NAB has not conducted any investigation in the matter. I have been facing this case for over two years, first in Rawalpindi then in Lahore," he said.

On Tuesday Khawaja Asif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad pertaining to acquiring assets beyond means of income. Asif held an iqama (work permit) from 2004 to 2008, adding that he earned a total of Rs 136 million for his services as a consultant legal adviser, Nawazish Ali, bureau's spokesperson said. Citing the NAB, Dawn reported that the evidence shows Asif established the Kent Housing Society, which has been operating illegally.

Nawaz Sharif's Passport to be cancelled

Earlier on Wednesday, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Pakistan's Interior Minister announced that PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's passport will be cancelled on February 16. Sharif was declared a proclaimed offender in two cases, Avenfield properties, and Al-Azizia by the Islamabad High Court after he failed to appear before the court.

The Pakistan government has already approached United Kingdom authorities to extradite Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N founder, who is currently residing in London for medical treatment, had been granted an eight-week bail on medical grounds in October 2019 and a month later he was allowed to travel abroad for treatment for four weeks.

(With ANI inputs)