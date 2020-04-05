Netizens Aghast As Pak's 'all-weather Friend' China Cons It With 'underwear' Covid Masks

China conning Pakistan by sending 'underwear-made' masks to fight the Coronavirus outbreak created a furor on the internet. On Saturday, Pakistan media house reported that the country received a bunch of masks made out of 'underwear' instead of the top-quality N-95 masks that was initially promised.

Pakistani channel said, "China ne chuna laga diya" (China conned us) and further notified that the Sindh provincial government sent the masks to hospitals without checking. Here is how netizens reacted to the incident:

As much as this is funny this shows the absolute treacherous nature of the chinese — Blackpilled rn (@blackpilled_rn) April 4, 2020

Chaddi Buddy — aya hai Raja (@ayahaiRaja1) April 4, 2020

Struggling to cope up with the ever-soaring cases of Coronavirus in the country, Pakistan's provincial governments have begun allocating lands designated for graveyards, to bury COVID-19 patients. Islamabad High Court permitted to turn three and four-star hotels into quarantine centres to keep the Coronavirus patients. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday warned Pakistanis that they are not immune to the threat posed by the coronavirus, but exuded confidence that Pakistan would emerge stronger from the challenge, as the number of cases in the country rose to 2,708.

In the thick of a global outbreak. Imran Khan rejected a total lockdown in the country, citing the economic impact it would have. He further justified his decision by saying that the situation of the country was not as bad as Italy or China due to Coronavirus. Declaring 'Jihad' against Coronavirus, Imran Khan also urged the youth of the country to join the Corona Tiger Force, which aims to combat the virus along with the Pakistani government at Qamar Bajwa-led Army.

China sought opening of border with Pak

China had asked Pakistan to open the border between the two countries for one day on Friday so that medical supplies to fight coronavirus pandemic could be transported into the country, according to a media report. The Chinese embassy in a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the governor of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China would like to donate a batch of medical materials to Gilgit-Baltistan, the Dawn reported.

According to the letter, the governor had donated 200,000 ordinary face masks, 2,000 N-95 face masks, five ventilators, 2,000 testing kits and 2,000 medical protective clothes mainly used by doctors and paramedics to fight with the virus, which originated in China late last year.