Twitter Buzzes With Laughter As Pak Min Mistakes Adult Film Star For Anti-CAA Protestor

In yet another bizarre incident, Pakistan's former Interior Minister Rehman Malik got fooled by a Twitter user recently amid the anti-CAA protests in India. A Twitter user tagged the former Minister in a post alleging that Indian actresses have been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by wearing hijab. However, out of the three pictures shared in the post, one of them was a pornstar, Mia Khalifa. He also threatened to 'get India' after his blasphemy.

Malik was quick enough to react to the post by saying, "May God Bless Her." Soon after his comment, netizens trolled the former minister for passing judgement without knowing the reality and a laughter riot took over the micro-blogging website. The tweet was, however, deleted soon by Twitter. Here are a few of the reactions:

CAA summary:

CAA was passed by the Lok Sabha first on December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. Notably, the citizenship law will grant Indian citizenship to immigrants of faiths other than Islam from the three neighbouring countries (Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan) on the ground that they came to India due to religious persecution because they are minorities.

Events took a massive turn after Delhi Police allegedly used brutal force against the Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting the Act on December 15.

As the nationwide anger grew on the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those protesting should read the Act. He also claimed that there had been no discussion on a nationwide NRC, despite Home Minister Amit Shah stating at several occasion that the government is committed towards a pan-India NRC.

