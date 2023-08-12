Norwegian Woman Denies Claim Of Stepping Over Dying Sherpa During World Record K2 Climb

A well-known Norwegian mountaineer, Kristin Harila has refuted allegations that her crew intentionally walked over an assistant (Sherpa) who was dying while ascending K2, one of the world's tallest peaks, to break a record. Harila claimed that she has been receiving "hatred" and has even received death threats because of "misinformation" about her.

She has claimed that she has completed the fastest ascent of all of the world’s 14 highest mountains. She finished the round in three months and one day, whereas the previous record held by Nirmal “Nims” Purja was three months and five days. Kristin Harila, a former professional skier, concluded her final summit – K2 in Pakistan. It is the world’s second-highest mountain after setting out to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres in less than four months.

Harila denies allegations of stepping on dying Sherpa

While climbing the K2 a local helper who was part of a team ahead of them, slipped a few metres from a narrow ledge, became tangled in ropes and later died on the mountain. The video of the incident has emerged where one can witness climbers appearing to step over the high porter, named 27-year-old father-of-three Muhammad Hassan, from Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram, the mountaineer has denied the allegations and wrote, " There is a lot to say about all that happened on K2, and it unfortunately doesn't all fit in one social media caption. So I have written it all in the photos above."

(Photo of Muhammad Hassan)

In the series of photos, she explained how she and her team tried to save Hassan. She also denied it and was furious over how people have been blaming her for such an unfortunate incident. She wrote, "I am angry at how many people have been blaming others for this tragic accident," Further she added, " This was no one's fault, you cannot comment when you do not understand the situation, and sending death threats is never okay."

Other controversy over Kristin's expedition

Harila’s efforts have been criticised and have been part of the controversy. The increasingly heavy use of helicopters in the Himalayas has drawn criticism for environmental reasons and for undermining employment opportunities in mountain communities.

The prominent sherpa Mingma G has lambasted Harila's ascent of Manaslu, the world’s eighth highest mountain at 8,163 meters, for her team’s apparent heavy reliance on helicopters to stock camps on the mountain before her successful ascent. Mingma G's criticism comes during an interview with ExplorersWeb, which has long campaigned for more transparency in how claimed polar and high mountain records are described, reported the Guardian.

During the interview, Mingma G said, " This video is from yesterday. The helicopter is dropping rope, oxygen, and sherpas to Camp 2 on Manaslu. They [sherpas] will open the route from camp 2 to camp 1." Further, she added, "A new model of climbing is developing in Nepal. It was exactly [the same] on Annapurna too. [Sherpas] dropped at camp 3 and opened downward." "This will ruin the image of the Himalayas and the prestige of the sherpa,” added Mingma G.

When Osprey was asked about the use of helicopters on Manaslu, they defended the practice and said that it has become " very common practice". “Kristin flew only to base camp. Flying equipment to higher camps is being done for many expeditions. This is to ensure the safety of sherpas,” the team explained.