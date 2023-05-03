Pak Court Grants Ex-PM Imran Khan Exemption From Court Appearance In Toshakhana Case

A district and sessions court located in the federal capital on Wednesday granted the request of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to be excused from appearing in person for the Toshakhana case, reported ARY news.

Following presentations from the legal team of the former prime minister and prosecutor Amjad Parvez, the ruling on the Toshakhana case was announced by Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar.

At the hearing, Faisal Chaudhry, the lawyer for Imran Khan, submitted a plea for exemption and requested that the proceedings be postponed until May 5th. He explained that Imran's legal counsel was unable to present arguments on Wednesday due to prior commitments in the Supreme Court (SC).

Following the arguments presented, the court granted approval for Imran Khan's exemption plea, with the assurance from both parties that arguments would be presented in the next hearing, according to ARY News. As a result, the proceedings were then adjourned until May 5.

It is important to mention that the Toshakhana case has emerged as a significant issue in the country's politics, particularly after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief last month for making "false statements and incorrect declarations" related to this case.

The judgment stated that the former Prime Minister was discovered to have engaged in corrupt activities, as defined by sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. As a result, criminal proceedings were initiated against him for allegedly submitting a false statement.

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference, ARY News reported.

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t,” the ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding, “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

The Toshakhana case

According to ARY News, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) began an investigation against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case on March 9th.

This action by the NAB followed claims made by Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor, who alleged that the PTI government had sold a valuable Graff wristwatch, given as a gift to former Prime Minister Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, for USD 2 million, which is roughly equivalent to PKR 280 million at the time of the sale in 2019.

The "Toshakhana" is a Persian term meaning "treasure house," and it operates under specific regulations. Government officials may keep presents with low values, but they must pay a reduced fee to the government for expensive items.

The allegations regarding the PTI chairman's conduct in relation to Toshakhana have brought the matter under scrutiny. It has been alleged that he bought gifts received during his time as the country's prime minister at very low prices and sold them on the open market for a profit.