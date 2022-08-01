Pak EC To Announce Verdict On Aug 2 In Foreign Funding Case Related To Imran Khan's Party

Pakistan's top election body is set to announce on August 2 the much-awaited and delayed decision in the prohibited funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by former prime minister Imran Khan, it emerged on Monday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stated on its website that a three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi will preside over the hearing.

It said that the decision of the case, also referred to as the foreign funding case, would be announced at 10 am.

Akbar S Babar, a PTI founding member, had filed the case in November 2014 about alleged serious financial irregularities in the party's funding from Pakistan and abroad.

Babar is no longer associated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The ECP had reserved its verdict in the case on June 21 after a prolonged hearing.

The ECP had come under criticism from the ruling alliance, including the Pakistan Democratic Movement, Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan for the delay in the case.

PTI chief Khan has been accusing the Chief Election Commissioner of being biased and demanding his resignation.

He also announced on Monday that workers of his party would protest outside the ECP office in Islamabad on Thursday to press for his resignation.

Any adverse decision may have serious implications for the party.