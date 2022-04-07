Pak Envoy's Transfer Is Part Of 'threat Letter Drama' By Imran Khan: PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday claimed that the overnight transfer of the Pakistani ambassador to the US to Belgium was a part of the "drama" put up by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at a press conference, Nawaz said that the main character behind the so-called "threat letter" to Imran Khan, allegedly from a foreign country, was a conspiracy to draw public sympathy. She alleged that the letter in question was drafted by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Pakistan envoy to the US Asad Majid was abruptly transferred to Brussels a day before Imran Khan waved the letter at a public meeting. What is this letter not presented before the (Pakistani) Supreme Court and the nation. In fact, there is no such 'threat' letter," Maryam Nawaz said, as quoted by Dawn.

"The letter was a drama that is why the ambassador (to the US) was transferred to Brussels overnight. This drama has completely been exposed," she added.

Nawaz also urged the National Security Committee (NSC) to come forward and "take a clear position" on the matter. She accused Khan of "using" the Pakistan NSC for his "political narrative. "He gave an impression that the NSC forum was with him in this issue, but as a matter of fact it isn't."

Imran Khan's 'threat letter' drama

It is pertinent to mention that Nawaz's comments ensue PM Khan's claim of allegedly recieving a "threat letter" from a US diplomat on March 31. He claimed that the message came from US Assistant Secretary of State for the South, Donald Lu. Notably, Lu was on a trip to India when Khan made such allegations. He named the United States first then quickly changed his statement to "foreign country" as source of the "threatening memo" against Pakistan.

Opposition asks NSC to clarify its position amid political turmoil in Pakistan

Previously, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former President Asif Ali Zardari, and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman asked the NSC forum to clarify their stand on the "threat letter" claims made by Imran Khan. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also urged the Chief of Army Stagg General Qamar Bajwa to present credible evidence of any alleged treason.

The developments come as Pakistan reels under political turmoil. Pakistan Deputy Speaker of Pakistan National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on April 3 dismissed a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan claiming that the vote was a "foreign conspiracy".

Pledging "loyalty to the state", Suri refused to allow the vote, and Khan's party appeared to have lost its majority by then. Subsequently, Pakistan President Arif Alvi, at Khan's advice, dissolved the Pakistan Parliament, calling for new elections within 90 days. Imran Khan was asked to continue as caretaker Prime Minister without a national assembly or federal cabinet.

