Pak FM Qureshi Caught On Cam Threatening Cop; 'will Grab You By The Neck, Throw You Out'

In a video doing rounds on the internet, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi can be seen taking on a Station House Officer (SHO) in Multan. According to Pakistan media reports, the SHO had complaints of misbehaviour with masses against him and therefore, Qureshi directed him to change his attitude towards the public, though in doing so, he issued physical threats.

'Kaam karna hai toh karo'

However, in a video of the incident, Mahmood Qureshi can be seen scolding the officer and heard saying "kaam karna hai toh karo warna na karo" in Hindi which translates to "If you want to work then do it or else stop" According to Inayat, Qureshi also said, "Gardan se park ke nikal du ga" (I will catch you by your neck and throw you out) "If you misbehave, I will come to the police station to catch you even if IG interferes”, Qureshi can be heard as he warned the officer.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi threatening a SHO in Multan: "Gardan se pakr k nikal du ga", "kaam karna hai karo warna na karo".



This man is the foreign minister of Pakistan and a PM-aspirant forever. pic.twitter.com/BkMbKOr05j — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 20, 2020

Qureshi speaks on US-Taliban deal

Meanwhile, Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday discussed the latest situation in the Afghan peace process with his Afghanistan counterpart Hanif Atmar and said that the US-Taliban deal provides a "historic" opportunity to bring peace and stability in the war-torn country. Qureshi, during the telephonic call with Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Atmar, also reiterated Pakistan's support to the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

While discussing the latest situation in the Afghan peace process, Qureshi said, “the US-Taliban Peace Agreement provides a historic opportunity for the Afghan leadership to jointly work for the ultimate aim of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.” The US and the Taliban signed a landmark deal in Doha on February 29 to bring lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan and allow US troops to return home from America's longest war.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the people of Pakistan to show "self-discipline" and refrain from going outside to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed 176 people and infected 8,516 others in the country.

(With agency inputs)