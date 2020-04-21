Digvijaya Singh Demands Action On Chat Platforms Over Shocking Palghar Mob Lynching

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday "strongly" condemned the Palghar mob-lynching incident and said that mob lynching of innocents is "inhuman". Digvijaya said that they were killed because of the "Fake News on Whatsapp that children were being kidnapped for stealing Human Organs"

'Why GOI is not taking action?'

He asked why is the Government of India not taking action against those who are posting and forwarding such messages. Taking to Twitter, the former Madhya Pradesh CM wrote, "GOI is not taking action against those who are posting and forwarding such messages? Why PM has not taken up this issue with his “friend” Mark Zuckerberg?"

Why they were killed? Because of the Fake News on Whatapp that children were being kidnapped for stealing Human Organs. Why GOI is not taking action against those who are posting and forwarding such messages? Why PM has not taken up this issue with his “friend” Mark Zuckerberg? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 21, 2020

High-level probe ordered

Two police officers were suspended on Monday, four days after the brutal mob lynching incident in Maharashtra's Palghar. CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday stated that the culprits who attacked the two Sadhus and their driver, have been arrested. He added that police personnel arrested all the culprits a day after the criminal incident. Police have questioned 110, of which 101 have been sent to police custody till 30 April and 9 minors have been sent to a juvenile shelter home. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

READ | Hardik Patel fearmongers; cites United Nations to claim Covid will set India back 10 years

READ | 'NDB should enhance emergency facility to USD 10 bn to fight Coronavirus': FM Sitharaman

Palghar mob lynching shocker

Uddhav Thackeray on Monday also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take action against those giving communal colour to the lynching of three men by a mob in Palghar district. The incident took place on the night of April 16 when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were going in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar. The three were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves.

The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

READ | Rs 17,793 cr released under PM-KISAN helped 8.89 cr farmer families amid lockdown: MoA

READ | Vijay Mallya to 'pursue further legal remedies' after London HC rejects his appeal